Netflix’s latest animated movie, The Sea Beast, focuses a lot on the concept of being a hero. But, the movie's plot shows viewers that being a hero is sometimes all about going against what others think is right and changing the way we do things. And, when it comes to changing the way we do things, the first step is often changing the way you do things. Now more than ever, this is an important message for young viewers, and it’s one that we don't see often. Here's how The Sea Beast delivers this message so well and what makes it a vital statement for young audiences.

The Sea Beast follows a hunting ship and its crew – many of whom make regular mentions of the fact that they’re considered heroes and what exactly that means to them. The hunting crew's star pupil, Jacob, (Karl Urban) clearly and regularly proclaims how important it is to be a hunter and how noble his life’s mission and work is. It's clear that he and the ship’s crew all deeply believe that what they do is not only right — it’s essential. When Jacob meets a young girl named Maisie Brumble, (Zaris-Angel Hator) she wholeheartedly agrees that Jacob’s work is honorable and heroic. She believes this so deeply, in fact, that she wants to risk it all to do what he does. Maisie is entirely on her own; her parents were also sea beast hunters, who were both killed by a sea beast. Despite her beliefs and how personal they are to her, Maisie is quick to question the story she’s been taught about why the sea beasts must be killed. Meeting a friendly sea beast quickly causes her to change her tune. And, Maisie is sure to stress that while she thinks hunting the animals is deeply unethical, she doesn’t fault Jacob, her late parents, or herself for believing it was the right thing to do. Rather, she thinks it’s time to have a change of heart and admit that they were wrong.

Image via Netflix

Jacob wasn’t so easily swayed. But, by the end of the film, he also knows that he was wrong and is more than willing to tell the world. Jacob’s journey from greatly valuing the “heroism” of being a hunter to understanding that his old way of thinking was wrong is a unique and important journey for a protagonist in a story like this. Often, these stories are composed of ‘bad guys’ and ‘good guys.’ The protagonist believes that hunting is wrong and that these animals should be protected while the antagonist believes that they should be destroyed. In the end, the protagonist wins, and the antagonist is proven wrong. The antagonist, of course, never changes their ways. This is what The Sea Beast dared to do differently. Jacob was clear about his convictions and solidly committed to his opinions. He wasn’t quick to give in to the idea that what he’d been taught and believed all of his life was wrong. But, he was still open to it. He was open to it enough to change his tune. And, he changed his tune enough to not only change his entire way of being, but to stand up when it mattered. Captain Crow, (Jared Harris) on the other hand, represents what happens when you refuse to open your mind to others' thoughts and, instead, get stuck in your ways. He never came around to questioning what he always believed. And, it's clear that the film and its protagonists believe he's in the wrong for refusing to reexamine his beliefs.

It can be difficult to admit that you were wrong – even when you know that you were. And, this can often make opinionated people double down on things that they once believed or refuse to hear what others have to say. When this line of thinking gets the best of folks en masse, it can create major problems. And, we see these problems all too often in the world today. Even down to the specifics of this kind of thinking leading to animal cruelty, this is much bigger than a fictional problem. When it comes to creating content for children, it’s easy to stick to formulas that work and to avoid stirring the pot with a big, important, and timely statement. But, giving Jacob and Maisie's characters their unique but crucial arcs is something that’s very welcome in media for young people today.

It’s also safe to say that this message wasn’t simply a side effect of the story. The Sea Beast made it clear that this statement was at the story’s core. This becomes obvious at the movie’s conclusion. Maisie delivers a speech explaining that just because the history books say it, doesn’t mean that it’s true. This is another concept that has particular importance in the world right now. In her words, “Our books, our history, is a lie. I don’t believe the beasts ever threatened our shores. It was just a story.” Children's content seldom leaves a lot of room for the concept that the history they’re taught is “just a story.” But, this statement makes it clear to young audiences that this is, in fact, a possibility. Maisie goes on to say, “For generations, they’ve taught us to hate the beasts and sent the hunters. Your kingdom was paid for with their blood.” This is another concept that doesn’t exactly lack relevance in today’s world. But, most importantly, this plants the seed of an idea for young audiences that not everyone is telling you the whole truth. It encourages them to think critically, to be open to new ideas, and to not blindly believe everything they’re taught, and that is a lesson that’s worth its weight in gold.

Maisie tells Jacob, “You can be a hero and still be wrong.” And, in the thick of all the messages swirling around in The Sea Beast, this statement is a big one. Being a hero isn’t about being right all the time. Admitting when you’re wrong and being willing to change your ways is much more valuable than always being right. This message in The Sea Beast is subtle enough to never feel heavy-handed and slip in as just a part of a wonderfully told story. But, it’s powerfully there, nevertheless. And, the way The Sea Beast delivers this message makes it clear that young audiences are ready to see morals that pertain to their world reflected in what they watch.