Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) has been tapped for a new feature titled, The Sea Change, Deadline revealed today. The movie will take its story from the 1959 novel of the same name written by Elizabeth Jane Howard and will make its way to the big screen under the watchful eye of Kristin Scott Thomas. The drama will mark a first for the Oscar-nominated Scott Thomas, who through it, will be making her feature directorial debut. Known the world over for her performances in films including Four Weddings and a Funeral and The English Patient, it will be an exciting change to witness Scott Thomas’ creative input from behind the camera.

The Sea Change will center its story on a London couple, playwright Emmanuel and his chronically ill wife, Lillian. The two have had a difficult time grappling with the loss of their beloved daughter, Sarah, and have never quite healed. While Emmanuel spends his time using his charm and sensuality to seduce the women around him, Lillian grieves by keeping herself engulfed in photos of her deceased daughter. Hoping to take some time away and rekindle the love their relationship has lost, the two take a holiday to a remote Greek island. It’s here that things take a strange turn for the couple as they come to terms with their shared tragedy and will either grow together or continue to grow apart.

As of right now, details surrounding Johansson’s role are being kept tightly under wraps. While it’s presumed she’ll be taking on the part of Lillian, with plenty of leading female characters in the original story, Johansson could’ve been tapped for any one of them. Along with her part in The Sea Change, it was recently announced that Johansson would be teaming back up with fellow MCU star and partner in crushing crime, Chris Evans in a film titled, Project Artemis. The film recently hit a snag in production after its director, Jason Bateman, announced that he would be stepping down due to creative differences between himself and Johansson’s production studio, These Pictures, who are backing Project Artemis.

The actress is also signed on to appear in the upcoming Wes Anderson directed film, Asteroid City. The film, which is being billed as a romantic comedy-drama, boasts a massive amount of A-list talent with Johansson starring alongside the likes of Anderson’s usual suspects including Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Adrien Brody, and Tom Hanks.

As of right now, no further casting announcements for The Sea Change have been announced and no release date has been put on the calendar. As always, stay tuned to Collider for more information as it becomes available.