Few films deserve the accolade of the most affecting war movie ever made more than The Search. The 1948 film directed by the four-time Academy Award-winning Fred Zinnemann explores the heartbreaking plight of children caught in the crossfire of World War II. The Search also takes pride in the distinction of being the first American movie to be shot in the actual ruins of post-war Europe. The story is devastatingly emotional, following the parallel journeys of a brave young Czech boy, Karel (Ivan Jandl), and his mother (Jarmila Novotna), who, after surviving a Nazi concentration camp where they were separated, wander through southern Germany searching for each other. In Karel's determination to survive, he encounters Montgomery Clift's Steve, an American soldier who helps him regain a sense of normalcy after the traumas he experienced under the Nazis. In shattering detail, The Search delves into the psyche of innocent, frightened children still reeling from the unspeakable horrors no child should ever endure.

‘The Search’ Tells the Heartbreaking Story of Children as Victims of War

The Search is distinguishable by its unflinching portrayal of the psychological toll of war, particularly its exploration of the permanence of trauma in war’s youngest victims. Burdened by the atrocities of war, the boys and girls remain with scathing scars. They fear authoritative figures and symbols that signify control. Uniformed police, ambulances, and for little Karel, even an umbrella—mistaken for a concentration camp bell—remind them of the cruel experiences they have experienced. Such symbols trigger their fight or flight defenses, and they cope with the various survival mechanisms they have adopted—they flee when they feel threatened, they fake names, impersonate others, and lie about their religions. Karel uses silence because he has learned that speaking up has never helped him. Karel's meeting with Clift's Steve shows us from close range how Karel has been affected by these horrific experiences. As Steve gets to find out, Karel's confidence has plummeted, and it takes work for adults to earn the young ones' trust.

'The Search's Set Location in Actual World War II Ruins Was a Groundbreaking Approach to Cinematic Realism