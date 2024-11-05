The Searchers, the 1956 John Ford/John Wayne film considered to be one of the greatest Westerns of all time, is coming to 4K Blu-ray. Warner Archive is releasing the film in HD this winter. Blu-ray.com has the news that it will be released on December 17, 2024.

The film has been restored and newly remastered from its original VistaVision camera negative, and will feature the film's original monaural audio track. The set will include an archival audio commentary from late director (The Last Picture Show, Paper Moon) and film historian Peter Bogdanovich. It will also feature over an hour of bonus features, including two featurettes on the film, newsreel coverage of the film's 1956 premiere, outtakes, the film's original trailer, and several segments from the contemporary TV program Warner Bros. Presents, which featured behind-the-scenes looks at the film's production and interviews with young stars Jeffrey Hunter (Star Trek's original Captain Pike) and Natalie Wood (West Side Story). The two-disc set will retail for $29.99 USD and can be preordered from all major online retailers.

What Is 'The Searchers' About?

One of fourteen films director Ford made with Wayne in the cast, The Searchers stars Wayne as Ethan Edwards, a Confederate veteran who comes to live with his brother's family in West Texas. However, shortly after his arrival, the family is killed in a Comanche raid, with Ethan's niece Debbie (Wood) surviving to be abducted. Edwards embarks on a years-long quest to find and rescue her - but when he finds that she's assimilated into the Comanches, he may not prove to be her savior. It also starred Ward Bond (It's a Wonderful Life), Vera Miles (Psycho), and Harry Carey Jr. (Gentlemen Prefer Blondes). The film was hailed for Wayne's portrayal of Edwards, who is cruel, violent, and racist, and more obsessed with vengeance and his kidnapped niece's purity than her safety; a far cry from the upright heroes Wayne usually played. It is also noted for its lavish cinematography, sweeping score, and masterful direction.

The Searchers is considered to be one of the best Westerns in cinema history, and was one of the first twenty-five films selected for preservation by the Library of Congress' National Film Registry. It influenced a generation of filmmakers, including Martin Scorsese, George Lucas, Wim Wenders, and Ridley Scott.

The Searchers will be released on 4K Blu-ray by Warner Archive on December 17, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.