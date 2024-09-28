The Golden Bachelor was initially received with great anticipation. Bachelor nation audiences made it clear they were ready to celebrate sunset love with Golden Bachelor pick Gerry Turner. Gerry fit the typical bachelor stereotype of tall, fit and blonde, the only difference being his 72 years spent on earth. Critics assumed the reality star's maturity and experience would work to provide a genuine connection. Audiences felt tricked when, instead of getting the eagerly awaited love story of a widowed bachelor finding love, Gerry turned out to be a bit of a cad and ultimately, his fairy tale marriage to Golden Bachelor finalist, Theresa Nist, ended in less than five months. Undaunted and resigned to offering fans a success story, Bachelor Nation moved forward with The Golden Bachelorette. Producers gifted beautiful, blonde 61-year-old widow, Joan Vassos with the coveted role of the first Golden Bachelorette. Joan was robbed of the chance to find love with Gerry due to a family emergency, but audiences held her as a top contender before she left the show unexpectedly. Fans empathized with Joan who left the show to be there for her daughter, who was struggling with postpartum depression. Prioritizing her daughter and grandbaby earned Joan a host of supporters and explained why she was such a favorite for the Golden Bachelorette. Fresh off the disappointment with Gerry, fans transferred their hopes for a happy ending to Joan and the premiere and episode.

The Golden Bachelorette Has Already Missed the Mark

2.8 million people tuned in to watch Joan meet the 24 senior bachelors vying for a chance to win her heart, or at the bare minimum, to win the competition. Ironically, instead of exhibiting more mature behavior, the usual testosterone-driven behavior men resort to in order to capture a beautiful woman's heart, were on full display. One bachelor attempted to woo Joan with his Parisian accent, another with his navy uniform and yet another dropped to his seasoned knees after exiting the limo and proceeded to do a set of push-ups. Joan received a bowl of Chuck-o-noodle soup from a bachelor named Chuck and the evening continued with dramatic surprises. Gary from Palm Desert, CA ended up being the godson of legendary singer Tina Turner and former bachelor, Joey Graziadei's fiancé, Kelsey Anderson, pulled a few strings to get her father added to the list of suitors for Joan.

Unfortunately, before the series could get off to a good start, scandal reared its ugly head, deeming one of the contestants as unfit to be a potential suitor. Just as the first episode wrapped, rumors of a restraining order filed by an ex-girlfriend against 60-year-old Golden Bachelorette contestant Gil Ramirez began circulating. According to TODAY.com, a temporary restraining order was issued against Gil by a woman saying she was with him over the summer. The complaints detail Gil not only sending unwanted texts, videos and phone calls, but also showing up at her place of employment or other places he believed she would be with family and friends. Sources from Today claim producers knew about the restraining order prior to filming, but insist the allegations were made after the background check and vetting process were completed. To calm the outrage of Bachelor Nation fans, sources claim Ramirez's screen time will be limited.

An even bigger issue for Joan is her decision to send home the only bachelor geographically attractive to her. Pablo, a 63-year-old retired UN agency director, resides in Cambridge, Maryland, not far from Joan's Rockville address. Understanding that Joan left The Golden Bachelor to be with her daughter and grandbaby, suggests being close to family is important to her. Pablo, a self-proclaimed lover of romantic comedies, would've been the best pick for Joan based on distance. Her decision to eliminate Pablo on the first episode could've destroyed any possibility for her to find a long lasting relationship. Many reality romances have fizzled out because of unrealistic expectations related to long-distance courtships. For The Golden Bachelor, distance proved to be a huge issue in the breakdown of the relationship between Gerry and Theresa.

Joan Vassos Finding Love On 'The Golden Bachelorette' Seems Unlikely

For the current Golden Bachelorette, the mark of a potentially unfit contestant is discouraging for fans hoping for a happy ending for Joan. Only time will reveal if there are additional issues with the remaining bachelors and if Joan will be lucky enough to be the first senior to secure a happy and longstanding relationship that distance won't be able to break.

The Golden Bachelorette airs weekly on ABC and can be streamed on Hulu.

