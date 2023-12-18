The Big Picture Introducing The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, a star-studded animated comedy series on Prime Video, tackling sci-fi diseases and a potentially calamitous medical case in space.

Meet the eccentric alien surgeons, Dr. Klak (Keke Palmer) and Dr. Sleech (Stephanie Hsu), as they navigate the absurdities of their lives while investigating a high-stakes medical mystery.

Also starring Stephanie Hsu, Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne, Kieran Culkin, and Sam Smith, this new series promises to be a standout addition to Amazon's adult animated comedy lineup.

The doctors are in at Prime Video. Last year, the streamer greenlit The Hospital, a star-studded adult animated comedy series starring and produced by the dynamic duo of Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne, which has been in the works since 2020. Now, Collider is excited to pull back the curtain and offer an exclusive first look at the show, now titled The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, which sets up an exciting and potentially calamitous medical mystery in space. Additionally, we can reveal that Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu is joining the cast in place of Greta Lee who was previously announced in one of the lead roles.

Created as an original concept by Russian Doll writer Cirocco Dunlap, The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy revolves around two of the best surgeons, and best friends, in the entire galaxy — Dr. Klak (Keke Palmer) and Dr. Sleech (Hsu). These aliens will spend their time in Season 1 tackling all varieties of sci-fi diseases, from anxiety-ingesting parasites to illegal time loops, and deep-space STDs. The real meat of the show, however, revolves around their investigation of a highly deadly and potentially groundbreaking medical case. Putting their careers on the line, the pals find themselves in a predicament as this medical mystery could doom all of existence. Considering how miserable their current lives are, it's not like things can get much worse for them, though.

The images primarily introduce Doctors Klak and Sleech, who sport some bizarre features like extra eyes or a slimy lizard tail. After facing an otherworldly threat in Jordan Peele's Nope last year, Palmer plays Klak as an alien who adores caring for her sentient plants and obsesses over her failures. Hsu's Sleech, meanwhile, is a cocksure and foolhardy yet brilliant surgeon. Despite their flaws, however, these very different extraterrestrials mesh remarkably well with each other, something apparent in our first look at the series. Although the stakes of their latest case are high, their relationship is sure to be at the heart of the sci-fi project from Lyonne and Rudolph's Animal Pictures partnership.

Who Else Stars in 'The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy'?

Close

Lyonne and Rudolph will support Palmer and Hsu as the mercurial chameleon-like Nurse Tup and 20,000-year-old robot Dr. Vlam respectively. Joining them is Succession star Kieran Culkin, who is no stranger to animated roles as indicated by his presence in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and Solar Opposites earlier this year. He plays Dr. Plowp, a deeply emotional adult alien still going through the effects of puberty. Rounding out the bunch is Grammy-winning artist Sam Smith fresh off of their first acting role in Season 2 of And Just Like That.... They play the highly-regarded Dr. Azel whose morals don't match their abilities on the operating table or at giving themself a pedicure. Danielle Renfrew Behrens will serve as an executive producer.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy will premiere on February 23, 2024. Amazon has hopes for Rudolph and Lyonne's latest collaboration to be a key piece in its animation slate, immediately picking the series up for two seasons. It will join an ever-growing adult animated comedy slate at Prime Video with upcoming series like Hazbin Hotel and a new season of The Legend of Vox Machina gearing up for next year.

Get the exclusive first look at the starry intergalactic series above.