The Big Picture An ethereal movie, The Secret Art of Human Flight, explores grief through a man's journey to learn how to fly.

Directed by H.P. Mendoza, the film has gained early praise with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Starring Grant Rosenmeyer, Paul Raci, and a talented ensemble cast, the movie premieres on July 5th in theaters.

We all know that grief can manifest in different ways in our heads. For Ben (Grant Rosenmeyer), however, his life took the wildest turn after the death of his wife. In The Secret Art of Human Flight, the man deals with his loss by purchasing a book on the deep web from a guru that will teach him how to fly. It's a see-it-to-believe-it kind of story, and Collider can now exclusively share with you the trailer for the upcoming movie. It is slated to premiere in theaters on July 5.

The trailer for The Secret Art of Human Flight certainly doesn't shy away from its main subject. In fact, its approach is pretty ethereal and makes you believe that flying is indeed possible if you learn to take control of your body and the way it relates to the world. All of that hails from the mind of Mealworm (Paul Raci), a guru that will make it his business to put Ben in a place where the widower is able to unlock his flying abilities.

Aside from Rosenmeyer and Raci, the cast of The Secret Art of Human Flight also features Lucy DeVito (Menorah in the Middle), Nican Robinson (Ahsoka), Rosa Arredondo (So Help Me Todd), Reina Hardesty (StartUp), Maggie Grace (Fear the Walking Dead) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Never Have I Ever).

'The Secret Art of Human Flight' Is Already A Standout

The Secret Art of Human Flight is direcred by H.P. Mendoza, who has previously made rounds at film festivals with titles like I Am a Ghost, Bitter Melon and Attack, Decay, Release. With his new movie, however, he managed to make his debut at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival. At the event, the movie's early screenings were received with rave reviews — it currently stands at a whopping 100% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes.

In an interview with The Asian Cut, Mendoza talked about casting Rosenmeyer and Raci, and why he found them at the right time to bring the story to life:

“I needed a character dynamic, and I didn’t want to force one on them if we didn’t have time to rehearse it. Grant was in a space where he was — I won’t speak for him — going through his losses in the pandemic, [and] Paul was coming from a place of spirituality. He followed a bunch of different gurus who he knew were coming from places of turmoil, and so he was drawing from them.”

The Secret Art of Human Flight is set to premiere in theaters on July 5. You can watch our exclusive trailer above.