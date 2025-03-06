We all have that kids' movie that terrified us, but sometimes, the spook factor is more subtle and atmospheric than truly scary. This is the case with 1993's The Secret Garden, based on the 1911 Frances Hodgson Burnett novel of the same name. Directed by Agnieszka Holland, the film stars Kate Maberly as the novel's protagonist, Mary Lennox, and British icon Maggie Smith plays a crucial supporting role. Weaving together the enchanting beauty of nature with themes of loneliness, grief, and nostalgia, The Secret Garden is a haunting visual delight that speaks to the melancholy in all of us. And if you haven't seen the film yet, watch it before reading on, as the following contains spoilers.

‘The Secret Garden’ Was Adapted by Caroline Thompson, Queen of Gothic Fantasy