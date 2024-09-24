Unless you've been living under a rock than you know that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is one of the biggest reality series to hit streamers in 2024. The eight-episode first season has become one of the most talked about series after all episodes were dropped on September 6th. Speaking with Lisa Filipelli, Georgia Berger, and Danielle Pistotnik of Select Management Group, they revealed they were not surprised how successful the series was since its debut. But what they did reveal was there are more stories to tell. As Lisa Filipelli put it, "We had to cut so many stories that, like some of the best stories, haven't been told yet. We're hopeful we'll be able to tell them."

During its premiere weekend, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives hit #1 on Hulu's Top 15 and continued to hold the top spot days after. It has broken streaming records at Hulu, and became the most-watched unscripted season premiere on the streamer this year. In addition to Filipelli, Berger, and Pistotnik, the executive producers are Jeff Jenkins, Russel Jay-Staglik, Andrea Metz, Brandon Beck and Eric Monsky at Jeff Jenkins Productions, and Ross Weintraub and Reinout Oerlemans at 3BMG.

The Scandal Was the Hook But 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Has More

COLLIDER: First off, congrats on the show. What a hit. It is the perfect bingeable show. It starts. You're hooked. I have to ask why this show now?

DANIELLE PISTOTNIK: Because that's as fast as we could do it. If it was years ago. We were so excited about this years ago, and we knew this was going to be a hit. And these things take time, and this is when it happened.

LISA FILIPELLI: I think as a company, we've always really believed in the power of social media. We've all been working in this space for such a long time, and have really craved a way to bring both worlds together. Everybody's like, ‘How did it happen? What is the thing?’ And I was like, I think it's that our company partnered with the Jeff Jenkins team and our producer, Russell and Andrea. They get one side of it. We get one side of it. And our ability to understand sort of how social complements storytelling was really key and crucial to this.

COLLIDER: Why do you think people are watching The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?

DANIELLE PISTOTNIK: I think there's a lot of reasons. I think that a big thing is the title, right? I think in mainstream media, Mormonism is always portrayed a certain way. It's portrayed as the far end of the extreme of the religion, completely unrelatable. And honestly, it’s slightly disrespectful to most of the participants of the religion. I think when you turn on the TV, you see Mormon wives and you see these really good looking young, cool women that look like people you would want to be friends with. It's incredibly appealing. And I think the second you start watching, you realize that there is so much going on in their lives. They have such depth, and they are truly some of the most entertaining people in the world. It's not a difficult sell for most people.

GEORGIA BERGER: We say that the scandal probably brought in a lot of viewers, but then you realize that the scandal is probably the least interesting part of it, and it's only a fraction of the series.

LISA FILIPILI: The last thing I'll just say is having worked in sort of the social space for such a long time and doing crossover, we know intimately that 95% of our clients' lives are not shown on the internet. And if that 95% is as interesting as even two of these girls, it makes for great television. And we know that. I think influencers say all the time I only show you what you want to see of my life, and pulling the curtain back and letting people really see what happens is, it's fascinating, it's voyeuristic, it's really interesting. And these girls are just fantastic.

The Journey to Bring 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' To Screen

COLLIDER: I want to take a step back. Tell us about Select Management Group and how you got involved with #MomTok.

DANIELLE PISTOTNIK: Select Management is a digital-first management company. We've been around forever. I think we're probably one of the oldest, if not the oldest doing this. We have nearly 400 clients across 20 plus managers. The biggest goal of the company was to bridge that gap between New Age digital media and traditional. In the beginning of doing it, it was an uphill battle. No one really took it seriously. No one saw influencers of the future. I think that we were all lucky enough to be doing this early enough to know that that was wrong. A little over three years ago, I met the now cast of #MomTok. We hit it off. I started working with them, and I knew within a week. I texted Georgia, and I was like, these girls are stars, they are reality stars. I open my phone every day, texting them, and they make me crack up. Like every single day for the past three and a half years, I've laughed at my phone because of them. It's so much going on in their lives. You can't fit in a sixty-second video that I knew just you know, it had to be shown in a longer format. And doing what we do at Select for 10-plus years, we got started. We reached out to our partners at JJP, Jeff Jenkins Productions. Lisa and Russell had a relationship for the longest time, and he understands the digital landscape so well, and the rest is history. It was so easy once we had the right team.

COLLIDER: Most of the action of the season happens after the soft swinging scandal went viral. At what point did you begin to know that there was a show to be had with these women?

GEORGIA BERGER: Always. I think also the fascination around Mormon culture. Also, these women who are the breadwinners. And cultures that are typically women have to be subservient to their men, and men provide and women take care of the home. There was that fascinating element. We also knew about Coca Cola lines being longer than the the coffee drive through lines at 7am. That blew our minds. I think we've all worked with a number of different mothers from Utah, and we knew that they were super fascinating. But this group in particular, we always knew was going to be very special. It was just waiting for our perfect time to bring on the right partners.

COLLIDER: What was the process like of conceiving the show and pitching it to the right place, obviously, ultimately getting in the hands of Hulu?

LISA FILIPILLI: So Danielle approached me several years ago and was like, I'm working with these girls. I think that they're a show. And I was like, cool, let’s have some conversations around it. The scandal started to happen. There's really a show here. She had a couple of incoming emails. We started our process of alright it's go time. We got really fortunate in that, as Danielle mentioned earlier, Russell had previously worked on a project together. As sort of a prolific unscripted producer, he really understood what we were trying to do. We were incredibly fortunate in that they were set up at Hulu, who expressed some interest right away. It was very fortuitous that it came together very quickly. I hate telling the story sometimes because it's so hard to get a project on air. And I don't want to say it was easy, because nothing is easy to go but we just knew it was special. Hulu expressed interest. We were really thrilled about Hulu being excited. We're like, alright, if, if they're interested that's where we want to be and what we want to do, and knew that they would be able to help us tell this story. And so, once they were involved we were all in.

DANIElLE PISTOTNIK: The girls' DMS were flooded with inquiries from, you know, less reputable production partners and streamers and networks. And just saying, the scope of how many, you know, slightly smaller of those partners reached out to them. I knew that there was something bigger there, and we could, you know, get someone like Hulu on board.

The Stars Are Still Realizing They're on a Hit Show