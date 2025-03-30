The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives took the world by storm when it premiered on Hulu in September 2024. The reality TV series captures the behind-the-scenes of the women of MomTok, especially the "it" girl of the group: Taylor Frankie Paul. I loved Season 1 because it has everything you could ask for from a reality series: drama, scandals, arrests, and pregnancies. Not only is super entertaining to see how these women operate when they are not filming for TikTok, but it was refreshing to watch a group of women who value friendship and call each other out when needed.

The show came out after a whirlwind of rumors hit social media regarding Taylor. To her credit, Taylor has been very open about her past and the mistakes that she has made. I admire the courage she showed with her honesty. Taylor has openly admitted to being part of a "soft swinging" scandal with multiple other couples. She owned it, admitted her wrongdoings, and has since moved on. I think this situation highlighted just the type of person Taylor is: real and not afraid to show the ugly parts of her life. That is why I enjoy watching her. However, I cannot say the same for certain other cast members, especially a MomTok-er joining Season 2: Miranda McWhorter.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Newest Cast Member Originally Did Not Want to Join

Image via Hulu

I have to admit when the swinging scandal first blew up on social media, I was itching to find out who else was involved, and I wasn't the only one. One theory circulating the internet suggested that because Taylor and Miranda were so close, Miranda and her ex-husband, Chase McWhorter, were one of the couples involved in the swinging, along with another original MomTok-er, Camille Munday. Because these three women were inseparable, the rumors seemed likely to be true. I used to watch their videos when they were all attached at the hip, but that died out once Taylor opened up on social media regarding the scandal. Everyone, myself included, believed that Miranda was involved, yet she consistently denied the rumors until Chase confirmed that he and Miranda actually were one of the couples involved, despite Miranda's claims. Chase shared with US Weekly that, since leaving the Mormon Church, he felt comfortable finally speaking about the situation. "It was a bunch of our friends coming — couples — and then we'd all get trashed on alcohol and then, like, these games would come up. Spin the bottle or whatever." Chase then shared that he and Miranda were always involved in these "couple party games." Yet, ultimately, Miranda and Camille ended their friendship with Taylor.

The ending of this once-iconic trio came with loads of drama, which always makes for great reality TV. I remember tuning into Taylor's posts on TikTok and Instagram, shading Miranda and Camille and vice versa. However, despite all the drama and the friendship break-up, Miranda and Camille were both asked to join Season 1 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, given that they were part of the OG group with Taylor. While on "The Weekly Trash" podcast, Miranda explained why she and Camille decided to turn down the offer. "Camille and I had multiple interviews, or calls, with Hulu. She and I agreed that it just gave us a pit in our stomachs, every time. For our lives, it just didn't feel right at all. I already got exploited on the Internet without my consent. You think I'm gonna ask for that?" Miranda went from refusing to join The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives because of how angry she was at Taylor and her fear of being further scrutinized by the public to suddenly becoming a full-time cast member for Season 2. Personally, that dramatic shift rubs me the wrong way because it seems like Miranda is joining the cast for all the wrong reasons.

Taylor Frankie Paul Plays a Part in 'The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives' Popularity