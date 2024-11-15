There are very few animated films, if any, that can live up to the timeless, visually stunning stories produced by Studio Ghibli. While hand-drawn animation seems like a dying art these days, it's a treat to find hidden gems that aren't produced by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki. Turns out, another rival animation studio, Cartoon Saloon, still carries on the tradition, carrying five Oscar nominations to their name.

Irish-French-Belgian co-production, The Secret of Kells is an enchanting animated feature that resonates with Ghibli fans, both for its beautifully crafted artwork and narrative that bridges myths and reality. Directed by Tomm Moore and Nora Twomey, this fantasy adventure draws upon rich Irish folklore through the actual Book of Kells. Just as Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke are acclaimed for their distinctive beauty, mythological depth, and reverence for nature, The Secret of Kells brings Irish legends to life in a style that are both fresh and ancient.

‘The Secret of Kells’ Is Rooted in Irish Myths and History

Set in a medieval Ireland threatened by Viking invaders, The Secret of Kells follows young Brendan (Evan McGuire), a boy living under the strict guardianship of his uncle, Abbot Cellach (Brendan Gleeson), within the walls of the Abbey of Kells. Cellach’s primary focus is on building a wall to protect the abbey from Viking raids, leaving little room for Brendan’s dreams of adventure.

The arrival of Brother Aidan (Mick Lally), a master illuminator, disrupts Brendan’s cloistered world. Brother Aidan carries with him the Book of Iona, an incomplete manuscript filled with intricate and holy illustrations. Inspired by Aidan, Brendan embarks on a journey to help complete the book, encountering magic, mythical creatures, and his own courage along the way.

Brendan’s adventures take him beyond the abbey’s walls and into an enchanted forest, where he meets Aisling (Christen Mooney), a mysterious, wolf-like spirit girl who serves as his guide and protector. Together, the two form a deep bond as they face the dangers of the forest, with Aisling representing the wild, untamed magic of Ireland. Throughout his journey, Brendan learns the value of courage, as well as the importance of preserving his heritage, echoing a theme present in many Studio Ghibli films.

‘The Secret of Kells’ Is Inspired by Celtic Artistry

Cartoon Saloon's critically acclaimed film is celebrated for its eye-catching artistry that is heavily inspired by Celtic art and the real Book of Kells, a 9th-century Irish manuscript known for its elaborate, holy drawings. According to NPR, the animators made a conscious decision to mimic the style of medieval illuminated texts, resulting in a flat, tapestry-like appearance filled with vibrant colors, geometric patterns, and swirling motifs. The look is distinct from three-dimensional animation, instead embracing a two-dimensional, hand-drawn aesthetic.

Each frame of The Secret of Kells is carefully composed, with symmetrical and circular patterns that draw the viewer into a world that feels both magical and grounded in history. The animation captures the Irish landscape in a way that feels alive, with dense forests, rivers, and lavish greenery. Ethereal and wild, Aisling herself embodies the spirit of the forest, while her presence in Brendan’s life helps him understand the value of the world outside the abbey’s protective walls. Aisling’s character draws on Ireland’s rich folklore, in which mystical beings are often linked to mother nature. Yet, at the story's core, The Secret of Kells is about the importance of finding who you are even when all is forgotten. Abbot Cellach’s efforts to protect the abbey are driven by fear of the Viking invaders, who are portrayed as an overwhelming, faceless threat to the world of Kells. In his efforts to fortify the abbey, Cellach loses sight of the importance of cultural heritage, which Brendan rediscovers through his work with Brother Aidan and Aisling.

This conflict between protectionism and creativity echoes the themes in Castle in the Sky, where characters grapple with the dangers of isolation versus the rewards of exploration. Brendan’s journey is one of self-discovery, as he learns to confront his fears, challenge his uncle’s authority, and ultimately embrace the wonders of art. By completing the Book of Kells, Brendan contributes to the preservation of something far greater than himself — a cultural legacy that will survive even the darkest of times.

‘The Secret of Kells’ Has Lasting Impact and Timeless Appeal

The Secret of Kells has had a significant impact on audiences of all ages and the animation industry, helping to solidify Cartoon Saloon as a prominent studio in animated storytelling, per NPR. The studio’s later films, including Song of the Sea and Wolfwalkers, build upon the visual and thematic elements introduced in Kells, exploring Ireland’s dazzling allure. Not to forget, the Book of Kells itself symbolizes the preservation of knowledge, a sacred artifact that represents Irish heritage.

For lovers of Miyazaki's filmography, The Secret of Kells offers a different yet equally hypnotizing experience. The film is not merely a story but a dreamy adventure that invites us all to ponder the meaning of the human spirit. In its narrative depth, Kells has earned a place alongside the most beloved animated films. It stands as a testament to the power of hand-crafted animation and folklore to convey profound truths and timeless beauty — qualities that will no doubt continue to inspire animators for years to come.

The Secret of Kells is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

