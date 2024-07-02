The Big Picture The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch investigates alleged UFO and paranormal activity at the ranch in Utah.

The show explores various theories and legends surrounding the ranch, but lacks concrete evidence.

Despite skepticism, the show has captivated audiences and continues to seek answers to the unexplained phenomena.

Do aliens exist? Well, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch is here to investigate. Beginning in 2020, the History Channel program has followed a team of investigators as they explore Skinwalker Ranch in Uintah County, Utah. The location has been noted for its alleged UFO and paranormal activity. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology and years of expertise in the field, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch takes viewers on an incredible journey through the myth and lore of Skinwalker Ranch. Despite the scientific approach to the program, the lack of evidence to back up the claims has caused some viewers to question the validity of the show.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch is more of a celebration of the journey to discovering the world of aliens and the paranormal rather than uncovering the truths. With so many theories and lore surrounding Skinwalker Ranch, it's kept the show active for five seasons. For some viewers, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch seems like it is a hoax, believing it's an attention-grabbing reality series. For those truth believers, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch brings mindfulness to the concept of beings living beyond earth.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch follows a team of scientists and experts as they investigate the infamous Skinwalker Ranch in Utah, known for its long history of paranormal activity and UFO sightings. The team conducts various experiments and research to uncover the mysteries of the ranch, exploring everything from strange animal mutilations to unexplainable energy phenomena. The series provides an in-depth look at the ongoing efforts to understand the bizarre events reported on the property, offering viewers a captivating glimpse into one of the world's most enigmatic locations. Release Date March 31, 2020 Cast Robert Clotworthy , Travis S. Taylor , Erik Bard , Bryant Arnold , Tom Winterton , Jim Segala Main Genre Reality Seasons 5 Creator(s) Kevin Burns , Joel Patterson

The History Behind Skinwalker Ranch

Image from History Channel

Rumors of extraterrestrials and UFOs have pervaded the world for decades. There is a cross-section of society who believe it's a farfetched concept. There are no other beings anywhere in the universe. And then there are those true believers who dedicate their lives looking for answers, trying to make sense of the unknown. Well, thanks to The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, there's a place beyond Area 51 in Nevada that might have a direct connection to these unthinkinable mysteries. According to Utah.com, located in the Uinta Basin, Skinwalker Ranch is Utah's hotspot of claims of flying saucers, mysterious lights, unknown illnesses, shape-shifting monsters, and the beyond.

The land that Skinwalker Ranch sits on was originally lived on by the Ute Tribe, though the term "skin-walker" comes from Navajo culture. The legend states that skin-walkers are "evil witches with the ability to shapeshift into any animal or human." Legend has it that during a time of hostility between the Ute and Navajo tribes, the Navajo set forth skin-walkers upon the Ute who still inhabit the land. In 1994, the Sherman family purchased the land, but as they were settling down, they experienced some unspeakable occurrences, including a giant wolf-like creature that could have been linked to the skin-walkers of yore. During their time on the ranch, they were said to witness everything from mysterious flashing lights, flying objects, crop circles, and cattle mutilations. The Sherman family only lasted two years before selling the property and bouncing from the unexplained happenings.

Founder of the National Institute for Discovery Science, also known as NIDSci, Robert Bigelow, used the haunted property as a research hub. While most of the paranormal activity came from the mouths of the Sherman family, skeptics were eager for evidence, which is where Robert Bigelow came in. Though nothing groundbreaking or monumental was ever reported from Bigelow and his team, they never refuted any of the Sherman's findings. By 2016, the ranch was sold again, this time to real estate mogul Brandon Fugal, who worked with History Channel in the development of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch. And that is how Skinwalker Ranch became part of reality television history. Brandon Fugal and his team of scientific experts have sought out the answers that have plagued the land for decades upon decades.

Related What’s With “The Curse” of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ Brace yourself for the jaw dropping curse suggesting deaths will occur before its secrets are revealed.

Is 'The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch' a Hoax?

Theories have flooded Skinwalker Ranch and the program itself. Many skeptics feel that perhaps the stories dating back to the Shermans may have been for a cash grab. Were they in need to offload the property and capitalized on old lore to sell the property? Have aliens in UFOS or beings from another dimension via portals visited the property? Perhaps it's just some geophysical force causing brain hallucinations? These theories have been at the heart of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch. The show tries to explore anything and everything to keep fans engaged, hopeful that a major discovery will be made.

Following the success of History Channel's Ancient Aliens, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch has captivated audiences with its more narrow vantage into the unknown. Led by astrophysicist Dr. Travis Traylor, principal investigator Erik Bard, ranch owner Brandon Fugal, and a slew of experts, The Secret of Skywalker Ranch is prime reality television for viewers who don't want high-stakes competition or unnecessary cat fights. Put on your tin foil hat as we navigate the reality of this docu-reality series. The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch is more a celebration of a journey rather than an instantly gratifying result. Brandon Fugal previously revealed, "I acquired the property from billionaire Robert Bigelow for the purpose of conducting scientific research to determine if there was any validity to the extraordinary claims of paranormal activity. Although I acquired the ranch as a skeptic, I eventually had my own Close Encounter, a UFO sighting in broad daylight with multiple witnesses." From there, he was determined to unleash the truth for all to see. Once Brandon Fugal's identity was revealed, skeptics continued to believe it was another attempt at cashing in on years of conspiracy theories. He states that he hasn't made a penny off of his endeavor, five seasons of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch may say otherwise.

'The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch' Continues To Amaze

Close

Over the course of five seasons on the History Channel, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch has provided some mind-blowing moments that have lured in viewers new and old. During Season 1, the mysterious and sudden death of a calf caused investigators to discover unusually high spikes of radiation readings in the area. It was revealed that a black dot in the sky was seen on a surveillance camera where the cow died. With the idea of portals being a strong mystery of the area, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch has had many instances where these portals have come into play. By Season 3, the team tackles the rumors of "alien bases" leading to a cave in the Mesa. When they brought in an expert to look into the aggregation of boulders, they shared that the configuration didn't seem natural. So they began to drill into the rock but could not penetrate a mysterious metal inside. After having the metals analyzed by scientists at the University of Utah, it was discovered the metals mirrored an element used by NASA to protect space shuttles from reentry into the atmosphere. In Season 4, Navajo ranger Jonathan Dover was invited to assist with a megalithic spiral of boulders on the ranch. He believed that the structure, made by the Native people of the land constructed it as a portal. When a drum circle group arrived to perform Native chants, a heat anomaly appeared above the boulders, with two UAPs, also known as unidentified aerial phenomena, appearing in the footage.

With mysterious deaths, unidentified aerial phenomena, and the potential of an unexplainable alien presence, the lore of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch has given History Channel another bingeworthy series. While the truth of the discoveries will forever live in a gray area, it's yet to deter viewers from believing the potential of something more. Keep those tin foil hats handy as you never know what the team will discover!

New episodes of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch air Tuesdays at 9:00pm. All episodes are available to stream the next day on Discovery Plus.

Stream on Discovery Plus