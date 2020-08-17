‘The Secrets We Keep’ Trailer Finds Noomi Rapace on a Quest for Revenge

Bleecker Street has released a trailer for The Secrets We Keep, which pairs Swedish superstars Noomi Rapace and Joel Kinnaman, and co-stars Chris Messina and Amy Seimetz.

That’s a solid cast in my book, but as with most films, my interest is due to the juicy story here, which takes place after World War II. Rapace plays a woman living a quiet life in the suburbs with her husband (Messina) when she recognizes a neighbor (Kinnaman) as a soldier who she believes committed heinous war crimes against her. Seeking vengeance, she kidnaps the man and holds him hostage despite his repeated denials.

I love indie thrillers like this one, where you’re never sure if you can trust the protagonist’s memory or not. After all, the key words in the preceding paragraph are “she believes.” The story reminds me of Netflix’s fairly recent docuseries The Devil Next Door, about an Ohio man who was extradited to Israel after being accused of being a vicious Nazi guard. That series was utterly fascinating, and though true stories are often stranger than fiction, I think it’s fair to say that The Secrets We Keep looks just as entertaining.

I’m on the record as a longtime fan of both Kinnaman and Messina, and this film returns Rapace to the Lisbeth Salander territory she originated on the big screen. She has a unique presence on camera, and though no one outside of Ridley Scott has quite figured out how to use her since she came to America, she seems well cast here, and I can’t wait to watch her sink her teeth into this meaty role.

Yuval Adler directed from a script credited to him and Ryan Covington, and Bleecker Street will release The Secrets We Keep in theaters on Sept. 16 before it hits VOD on Oct. 16. Watch the trailer below, and let me know in the comments section what you might do if you crossed paths with someone who harmed you in the past, because I’m genuinely curious how merciful our readers are these days.

Meanwhile, Kinnaman will soon be seen in the crime drama The Informer, which is another indie movie I’m looking forward to watching, so if you haven’t heard of it, click here to check out that trailer.