The fear of hell was very, very real in the 1970s. After all, Rosemary’s Baby proved that Satanic witches could live right next door. The Exorcist traumatized a nation by showing how easily the devil can overtake an innocent child. The Omen made parents question whether or not they actually did raise the Antichrist. This atmosphere of hellscapes and abhorrent plans infected both society and culture, inspiring a wave of even more movies, books, and TV specials centered around the time-old battle of good versus evil, of us humans against the devil himself. One notable entry from this frenzy is Michael Winner's The Sentinel, a story that champions a guardian of the aforementioned battle. It’s not a heavenly, Christian superhero film though. Rather, it’s a lurid tale that combines the most striking elements of religious horror and ghost stories. It’s a singular exploration of beguiling demons, secular possession, and nefarious intentions.

'The Sentinel' Packs a Punch With Multiple Genre Tropes

The Sentinel follows fashion model Alison Parker (Cristina Raines) as she gains independence in the form of a new brownstone apartment in Brooklyn. The building is owned by a church, and its only other tenant is a blind priest who stares out the top window at all hours. However, more and more curious neighbors start to introduce themselves to Alison, including the agreeable Mr. Chazen (Burgess Meredith). Soon her health starts to fail, and she can’t decide what’s real and what’s imagined. Her boyfriend Michael, played by Chris Sarandon, investigates her claims and unearths the troubling history of the building. The dark film was based on the novel of the same name written by Jeffrey Konvitz. The production also boasts small roles by Ava Gardner, Christopher Walken, and Jeff Goldblum. While it’s true that The Sentinel wasn’t as well-received as its influences, it’s a neglected terror flick that still got a lot right.

The somber horror film contains elements of both a dizzying ghost story and a sinister plot of demonic activity. Viewers are immediately put into the mindset of a fearful Catholic as the film opens in an Italian church. A praying monsignor declares, “there is danger,” before cutting to the New York skyline. The otherworldly vibes begin in the grand, cavernous apartment building that Alison moves into. Its too-good-to-be-true situation just begs for ghosts to terrorize its new blood. The bizarre rotation of neighbors that pop in and out of Alison’s radar do little to hide their perversities and off-kilter personalities. They unravel her sense of safety and induce her self-doubt with each fleeting interaction. It’s only a matter of time until Alison sees an awful apparition of her dead father and hears echoing footsteps in the night. There are in fact ghostly figures in The Sentinel, but where they come from is crucial to their roles in the story and the audience’s interpretation of them. These occurrences segue into the more overt religious aspects, and the discovery of the building’s dirty secret. Motifs like priests, crucifixes, and Christian texts anchor the film in religious horror territory, alongside its holier-than-thou climax.

Image via Universal Pictures

The Sentinel poses a unique angle by presenting the church as much a villain as the demons it fights off. Both sides of the good versus evil plot line go to great lengths to win their respective battles, all to the detriment of Alison. Her past involves physical abuse from her father and a shattering of faith that wasn’t reclaimed until after his passing. She has also attempted to end her own life, a mortal sin in Catholic doctrine. Like other heroines in horror, she is a pawn in someone else’s game, but there is no triumphant breakaway for this protagonist. Unlike a typical possession movie, the church figureheads are the ones doing the possessing here. They lure in vulnerable people and justify their past mistakes as a cause to use them. Tragically, Alison is another target that’s forced to choose a side that bears no victory for herself.

The atmosphere is made more wicked by its vulgarity. Psychosexual nightmares plague Alison as she faces shadowy, supernatural violence in her apartment. Sporadic flashes of stark nudity and debauchery inflame the exposition. The film's grimy nature is verified in its climax, as actors with facial and bodily disfigurements were cast as demons sent to frighten Alison. The Sentinel treats ghosts and demons as kin, intermingling the two tropes to deliver a biting religious horror film with an extra-sharp edge. Like other films in its class, the sinking feeling that something is wrong is immediate and lasts until the bitter, bloodied end. Overall, The Sentinel thrives from its besmirching commentary that gives a whole new meaning to “Catholic guilt.”