There's happy news and sad news from the royal courts, as it seems Starz is not going ahead with a third season of its acclaimed drama series, The Serpent Queen, according to a report by Deadline. The good news, at least, is that the cast will still be paid their salary for the unproduced Season 3 episodes. The good news though? We're likely getting a spin-off! A show centered on Queen Elizabeth The First is in the works from the same creative team of writer/executive producer Justin Haythe and executive producer Erwin Stoff, according to the report. While no talent is currently signed to that project, Minnie Driver played the role in the second season and is likely to reprise the role.

On the sad news, it's depressing to see such a good show cancelled in its prime, especially when it's been burdened with nothing but critical acclaim. The show only got 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is clearly a terrible score for those who prefer their shows to be... not good? However, it looks like the series was harmed by the two-year gap that took place between seasons, as it returned to a far lower viewership than it had when it debuted.

The key factor for why it was so good though? Two words. Samantha Morton. Morton’s portrayal of Catherine de' Medici was one of the best things on TV. Known for her stellar work in other acclaimed series like Harlots — which also enjoys strong Rotten Tomatoes ratings — Morton’s performance in The Serpent Queen is both nuanced and powerful, bringing a complex historical figure to life with a rare intensity, and was the main reason behind the love critics showed for it.

'The Serpent Queen' Is Worth Your Time

When compared to other giants in the historical drama genre, the failure of The Serpent Queen is even more striking. Showtime’s The Tudors, centered on the turbulent reign of Henry VIII, boasts Rotten Tomatoes scores that range between 69% and 81%— scores which are a mile away from the perfect score achieved by The Serpent Queen. Similarly, The Borgias, which explores the notorious Italian family’s rise to power, has earned scores ranging between 71% to 78%. The difference is these shows were widely viewed, even if they never managed to reach the same level of critical consensus that The Serpent Queen has attained.

The first two seasons of The Serpent Queen are still available on Starz.

