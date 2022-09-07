From writer and executive producer Justin Haythe and director and executive producer Stacie Passon (based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda), Starz's latest period drama The Serpent Queen tells the story of one of history's most complex and complicated figures, Catherine de Medici, who ascends in power and status to become one of France's longest-serving rulers. As an orphan, Catherine (Liv Hill) marries into the French court at a young age, but quickly learns that she must counter — and in some instances, outmaneuver — her political opponents, many of whom would rather see her dead than on the throne. What makes the series even more intriguing is that it's Catherine herself (Samantha Morton) telling her own story, in her own words, to her newest maid and confidant Rahima (Sennia Nanua). The upcoming series also stars Colm Meaney, Ludivine Sagnier, Kiruna Stamell, Barry Atsma, Alex Heath, Amrita Acharia, Charles Dance, Enzo Cilenti, Antonia Clarke, Adam Garcia, Beth Goddard, Raza Jaffrey, Ray Panthaki, Nicholas Burns, Danny Kirrane, and Rupert Everett. Francis Lawrence and Erwin Stoff also serve as executive producers.

Ahead of the show's September 11 premiere on Starz, Collider had the opportunity to speak with Morton about when she first came across the role of the titular Serpent Queen, as well as why she didn't even consider herself for the part of Catherine — at least not initially. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, Morton reveals her own deep obsession with the historical figure, what initially drew her to Catherine, and why she wanted the series to be both history lesson and entertainment. She also discusses collaborating with Hill (who plays the younger Catherine) on the character, how the costumes tell a journey, and what she hopes the show will illuminate about Catherine for people who might not have been familiar with her before.

Collider: I would love to hear about your journey to this role. How did it first come across your plate, and what attracted you to her specifically?

SAMANTHA MORTON: I was doing a movie and the makeup designer, Jacquetta, was already on The Serpent Queen. So she was already sending in images. She'd be doing my makeup in the morning and I'd be like, "Yeah, what're you doing next?" She was talking about The Serpent Queen and I said, "Well, who have they cast as the Serpent Queen?" She was saying, "Oh, they haven't found the person yet. They're thinking of maybe an actress to play the younger and the older one." I was thinking about actresses that I knew that I thought were brilliant. So I emailed about three friends saying, "There's this show. It's called The Serpent Queen. It's about Catherine de Medici, and you'd be amazing." I thought I was too old, because obviously, I couldn't play younger and older Catherine.

I went away, and I finished that movie, and I got home and the scripts were waiting for me. It was a "Could I read them very quickly? What did I think?" [They asked me] to get on the phone with Justin Haythe and Erwin Stoff and Stacie Passon, the director of the first one. I said to my manager, "I know all about this because I've been Googling her and Wikipedia-ing her and everything her for about six weeks because I was really intrigued." So the project was in my life before it was in my life, and then when it was in my life, I became pretty obsessed. The idea of working with Justin and Stacie — I'd loved her work on Pretty Birds — and Erwin Stoff, who's just... wow. I mean, the whole team was just extraordinary. So soon as it was around, then I really wanted it and I hoped they wanted to work with me too.

When you got the scripts, was there a moment where you read a line or a scene and you were like, "I have to play this"?

MORTON: I felt that before I read the scripts, and I just prayed to God the scripts were good, and they were very good. I thought it was very interesting how Justin managed to make it relatable. Because a lot of the times when you do ... I've played Jane Eyre, but again, that's based on a book. That's Charlotte Bronte. I've done Tom Jones, and again, it's a book. It's Fielding.

A lot of the costume dramas I've done are all literature. When you listen to the audiobook, Leonie's audiobook about Catherine, the Serpent Queen, it's history. I thought, "Well, how are they going to do it? How are they going to do this?" It can be quite boring sometimes for people that aren't history buffs. I wanted it to be something that really was relatable, to young people, to people of all genders, people of all races. I just wanted something that was entertainment as well, so you get a history lesson at the same time as watching a really fantastic show. When I read the scripts, I was like, "He's so clever. I get it." There are some big twists that happen later on that are really exciting.

I spoke to Justin about this idea of Italian woman. A lot of the time in Italian cinema — and certainly American Italian cinema in regard to... when we think about The Godfather or The Sopranos, I know that's television, or Goodfellas, guys have the great roles. They're the clever ones having to move the chess pieces around the board and survive. So I just said, "I just see her like a guy." She's just playing this very, very, very long, clever game of chess.

In these first couple of episodes, you're narrating flashbacks to Catherine's younger self, played by the fabulous Liv Hill. How much collaboration were you able to have with her? What kind of aspects of the performance did you really try to discuss in advance?

MORTON: For me, when I knew that Liv Hill had been cast, I jumped up and down. I was so excited because I've seen her work. Huge Liv Hill fan. She's extraordinary. What was important for me personally was just to try and get some time with Liv on Zoom. I was in New York filming the Darren Aronofsky movie. Liv was in France. At times, I was in France, and she was somewhere else. It was really tough.

But I think the thing that was important to both of us was her heart, Catherine's motivation and her heart. It wasn't so much about me to mimic her, or her to mimic me. It was about falling in love with Henry and the defiance and the strength she had as a child. Because she's 14 in those scenes, 14 years old. When you think about yourself, Carly, when you're 14, or I think about Sam at 14, it's really heartbreaking to think everybody wanted her dead. She was trafficked, basically, to another country where she was married off to somebody she didn't know. She's having to fight for survival at 14. I know young women across the... not even women, young children who are considered women are forced to do all sorts of things globally right now at that age when they're far too young, arranged marriages and all sorts ...

With Liv, her sense of strength, and her understanding of the role, I just said, "Go with it. Just do what's in your heart." There was the voice coach that I'd worked with on another movie [that] we brought onto this to help Liv. Because I've done a lot of corset work. I did The Libertine. I've played Mary, Queen of Scots. I've done umpteen costume dramas. I know about corsets, three years on Harlots, and also I was a dancer when I was younger. So I have an understanding about those things, and I just wanted Liv to know about breathing [and] how to breathe differently in those corsets, which was really helpful, I think.

The costumes in this show are fabulous. Catherine's feel very much like armor in a lot of ways. How valuable was that, in terms of stepping into that role, putting those costumes on? How did that help you get into the headspace?

MORTON: First of all, for me as an actor, costumes mean nothing, because your character might do a naked scene or a scene in your nightgown. You have to be that person, whether you're wearing those clothes or not. However, people, you and I, all of us, wear clothes to make us feel a certain way or to present something to the world or makeup. We either hide, or we're like, "No, this is what I'm showing," whether it be color fabric, texture, style. Clothes say a huge amount. What was incredible about Karen Muller Serreau, who designed these costumes, was how she worked, how she worked with fabrics, textures, colors, understanding light. She was extraordinary. With Catherine, you had younger Catherine, who was the greens and the golds and these kinds of elements of youth. Without any spoilers, when certain things happen, she's only in black. What Karen did so brilliantly there was make this statement.

For Catherine, when she's in court, and she's in front of other people, she is playing a game of chess. She's having to be a certain way. So that costume, you're right, Carly, it's her armor. She's protecting herself. She's in character, almost. When she's private, and she's behind closed doors, or she's with her servants, she can then let it go a little bit more, which I found fascinating. I was so proud of her and Jacquetta, who did the hair and makeup, and the production design and the cinematography and Justin and Stacie, and also Ludivine. We haven't really spoken much [about] Ludivine, and I think her performance is extraordinary. I think the show has a really amazing balance, especially with a lot of the younger actors and the older actors. I'm so proud of everybody for their commitment to the roles and everything they bring to the table, which is really, really amazing.

There are as many rumors about Catherine as there are truths. What is your hope that this series will do to illuminate about her as a figure?

MORTON: Starz, whether it's marketing or whatever, has done this really well in regards to [the question of] "What would you have done differently?" In history, it's very easy to vilify women. It's very easy to judge other people until you've seen how it feels to be them, or see it from a different side. I think that's what the show does, certainly by the time you get to Episode 8. A lot happens between [Episodes] 7 and 8, a huge shift of going, "Oh my goodness. Okay, I get this now." How brutal the world was for her, and how brutal it was for women and still is for women. My hope is that when people watch it, they'll go, "Times aren't really that different. We need to do something about that."

Secondly, I hope they really want to know what happens next, because her story really starts beginning at the end of Episode 8, but yet you've just had eight episodes of her life. Do you know what I mean? It's so exciting when you know the rest of it. I hope they want more because I want to tell more. We want to share more about Catherine de Medici's incredible life.

The Serpent Queen premieres September 11 on Starz.