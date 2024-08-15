The Big Picture Queen Catherine de-Medici is cunning and ambitious as she aims to expand her control in Europe.

The Serpent Queen continues to captivate audiences with outstanding performances and historical drama.

The show features a talented ensemble cast and explores the rift between Catholics and Protestants in France.

Samantha Morton is living up to her titular character’s name in a Collider exclusive sneak peek for next week’s episode of The Serpent Queen. Cutting deals and whispering in the ear of Minnie Driver’s Queen Elizabeth I, Morton’s Catherine de-Medici, the Queen of France, is eager to expand her control in Europe in the Starz series’ second season. Enjoying an afternoon in the French countryside, Queen Elizabeth is getting to know the House of Valois. Teetering the line between being pushy and persuasive, Queen Catherine weaves her marriage proposal for her son Charles (Bill Milner) into their conversation as the group prepares for a horseback ride.

Now over halfway through its second season, the historical drama continues to draw audiences in with its outstanding performances from an incredibly talented leading ensemble. The ever-growing gap between Catholics and Protestants takes center stage in the sophomore installment, while Morton’s character remains as cunning as ever as she pursues her political plans to hold the country of France in the palm of her hand. And then there are the multitude of romances popping off through the latest batch of episodes that can sometimes be a bit challenging for viewers to keep up with — but Queen Catherine knows all.

With a story so deeply reliant on the relationships between various players, the call sheet for The Serpent Queen is a long one. This season sees the return of a variety of names from the show’s first run, including, Danny Kirrane (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), Ray Panthaki (Away), Raza Jaffrey (Homeland), Enzo Cilenti (Free Fire), Amrita Acharia (Game of Thrones), Ruby Bentall (Firebrand), Beth Goddard (Manhunt), Ludivine Sagnier (Lupin), and Rupert Everett (My Best Friend’s Wedding).

Minnie Driver Was Thrilled To Join ‘The Serpent Queen’

While the Good Will Hunting, Grosse Pointe Blank and Will & Grace star has always been a queen to us, Driver took things to an entirely new level when she joined the cast of The Serpent Queen’s second season as the famed Queen Elizabeth I. Back in July, Driver sat down with Collider’s Carly Lane to chat about Season 2 of the Starz series and revealed how quickly she signed on for her royal part.

“[Creator] Justin Haythe rang me up and said, ‘Will you come and play Elizabeth?’ When you have an actor who is as strong as Samantha in the eponymous role in the show, you better get somebody who knows what they're doing to play opposite them. We're kind of the same vintage, me and Sam, and it was an absolute pleasure to play opposite her and to have these two amazing women. It's a phenomenal role. They're both phenomenal roles, Elizabeth and Catherine de Medici. It was great. They came to me and I couldn't have signed on quicker.”

The Serpent Queen
Release Date September 11, 2022
Cast Samantha Morton , Amrita Acharia , Barry Atsma , Enzo Cilenti , Sennia Nanua , Kiruna Stamell
Main Genre Drama
Seasons 2
Creator(s) Justin Haythe
Writers Justin Haythe
Network Starz
Showrunner Justin Haythe

