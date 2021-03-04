Inspired by real events, this crime thriller is set against the backdrop of the '70s hippie and escapist culture.

Netflix has released a trailer for its eight-part limited series The Serpent starring recent Golden Globe nominee Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian) and I've gotta tell ya, this looks really good. I've had access to this series for a couple of weeks, but it wasn't until I watched this trailer that it shot to the top of my screening queue, where it is now priority viewing.

Inspired by real events, The Serpent tells the little-known story of serial conman Charles Sobhraj (Rahim) and the remarkable attempts to bring him to justice. Posing as a gem dealer, Sobhraj and his girlfriend, Marie-Andrée Leclerc (Jenna Coleman), traveled across Thailand, Nepal and India in 1975 and 1976, carrying out a spree of crimes on the Asian ‘Hippie Trail' that led them to become the chief suspects in a series of murders of young Western travelers.

When Herman Knippenberg (Billy Howle), a junior diplomat at the Dutch Embassy in Bangkok, unwittingly walks into this intricate web of crime, he -- with the help of his wife Angela (Ellie Bamber) and police around the world -- sets off an extraordinary chain of events that will see Sobhraj become Interpol’s most wanted man, with arrest warrants on multiple continents.

Shot in Thailand and the UK, the series co-stars Tim McInnerny as Paul Siemons, while Amesh Edireweera plays Ajay Chowdhury in his very first onscreen role.

Produced by Mammoth Screen, which is part of ITV Studios, The Serpent is a co-production between BBC One and Netflix. The series was written by Richard Warlow and Toby Finlay, directed by Tom Shankland and Hans Herbots, produced by Stephen Smallwood, and executive produced by Warlow, Shankland, Preethi Mavahalli and Damien Timmer for Mammoth Screen.

The Serpent will debut April 2, so check out the trailer below, and tell me this series doesn't look wildly intriguing.

