There were 807 movies unleashed in theatrical release in 2012. Many of these titles will be instantly familiar to the general public but given just how many features graced the big screen that year, more likely than not the majority of motion pictures released in 2012 may be a mystery to even hardcore movie buffs. This is bound to include The Sessions, an indie title from that year headlined by John Hawkes and Helen Hunt. It’s not the kind of movie that’s been constantly talked about since it came out, but that’s more indicative of the priorities of the general public than a commentary on the movie’s quality. Indeed, the quality and necessity of a film like The Sessions have only increased in the years since its release.

The Sessions chronicles the true story of Mark O'Brien (Hawkes), a poet who was rendered paralyzed from below the neck due to a bout with polio. O'Brien's found many joys in a life that's been undeniably full of challenges, but there's something he wants to do more than anything else: sex. This is when he enlists the help of a sex surrogate named Cheryl Cohen-Greene (Hunt). The duo initially keeps things squarely professional as O'Brien is finally able to explore the wide world of sex, but they both begin to develop more intimate feelings for one another. What started simple is going to end up being anything but.

In the ten years since The Sessions was released, American cinema has, unfortunately, made few strides forward in terms of representation of sex on-screen. While indie films like Jezebel and Cam try their hardest to humanize sex workers as well as make wildly varying stories that involve sex, most mainstream Hollywood cinema has been less interested in exploring the concept. Research by Kate Hagen for Playboy in 2019 (as highlighted by the BBC) delivered the startling statistic that there were fewer sex scenes in that year of cinema than in any year since the 1960s. As noted by Hagen, this is especially shocking because of how many more movies we now make and release compared to even the 1990s.

This diminished presence of sex is frustrating on several levels, but it’s especially disappointing in how the absence of this element plays into toxic Western societal concepts of sex itself being inherently bad and those (especially people from marginalized communities) engaging in it being evil. The Sessions, ten years later, functions even more as a welcome rebuke against those standards. Here is a movie that’s all about sex, but not for titillation or to reduce women to objects for a cis-het male gaze. Sex is depicted as a nonchalant thing as well as something that can provide important bonding between human beings. In other words, it’s treated as just another way for people to connect, not as some horrific taboo.

The subversive characters of The Sessions

The presence of sex within this story is especially welcome because of who our two lead characters are. Cheryl Cohen-Greene, for one, is a sex surrogate, and while that’s not the same thing as being a sex worker, it’s still an occupation revolving around sex. It’s the kind of job most American movies would depict as either a punchline or something a woman was “forced” into. Here, Cohen-Greene is depicted as a human being with agency whose work in sex surrogacy is totally normal, just another 9-to-5 job people can work. It’s a wonderful approach to this kind of woman in American society.

Then there’s Mark O’Brien, who breaks ground as a protagonist in an American movie in many ways. For one thing, he’s a disabled character who’s the lead of his own story. He’s not here to just be the quippy sidekick to an able-bodied protagonist, he’s the one who controls his narrative. In the ten years since The Sessions was released, we’ve seen some increase in motion pictures with disabled leads, particularly projects like CODA and Sound of Metal that focus on deaf protagonists. But widespread disability representation is still rare in Hollywood. The Sessions would be a breath of fresh air in 2022, let alone in the same year when The Watch graced multiplexes across the planet.

However, O'Brien is also remarkable as a disabled character in a Hollywood production because of his interest in sex and the film’s willingness to depict him engaging in sexual acts. Countless essays and studies have been published on how pop culture often erases the very concepts of people with various physical and/or mental disabilities having any kind of sexual agency. It’s one of many ways mainstream society erases disabled people as, well, people. They’re an “other” to be demonized or pitied, but certainly not seen as equals, let alone having their own sexual desires.

O’Brien, meanwhile, is portrayed as someone with a burning sex drive and, as seen by love poems he later pens to Cohen-Greene, a real romantic at heart. This isn’t played as a gag for able-bodied viewers nor is it in some way supposed to signify that O’Brien is “evil” for having such “impure” thoughts. It’s just another way that The Sessions normalizes this guy as the human being that he is. It’s emblematic of writer/director Ben Lewin having such affection for his protagonist and wanting to explore him as a multidimensional person. The only shortcoming to this approach is how it highlights that, ten years later, we still don’t have many, or even just a small assortment, of notable movies anchored by sexually active disabled people.

The Sessions should be a model for movies in the future

These virtues regarding O’Brien and Cohen-Greene as the lead characters of The Sessions speak to why the movie works as well as it does. It’s a deeply human and entertaining work that offers up soulful and nuanced portraits of human beings often dehumanized by both mainstream society and major films. Unfortunately, the stark decrease in depictions of sex on-screen in the last decade has ensured that works like The Sessions are even more scarce than they were in 2012. This movie blazed a trail with its charming screenplay that Hollywood was just too cowardly to follow.

Perhaps the next ten years will see more movies made in the mold of The Sessions, picking up this movie’s baton and going even further with norm-shattering depictions of disabled lives (movies centering on queer disabled people of color would be divine!) Hollywood’s continued lack of interest in either sex or movies headlined by disabled people makes that seem like a pipe dream, but you never know. The very existence of The Sessions in 2012 shows that these kinds of narratives are possible. Artists and studio executives just need the courage to bring them to life in at least some of the 807+ movies a year they create in the future.