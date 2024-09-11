One of Netflix’s animes, The Seven Deadly Sins, which keeps performing well, has some news about its sequel’s second season, which is set to premiere next month. As The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, which debuted in October 2023, gears up for Season 2's release, an all-new teaser has been released alongside an official poster from Netflix, highlighting the return of the major characters this fall. The anime series’ return comes only a few months after Season 1 wrapped on March 31, 2024.

As fans know, Four Knights of the Apocalypse is inspired by the Japanese manga series by Nakaba Suzuki and is a sequel to the creator’s previous series, The Seven Deadly Sins. In addition, produced by TMS Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film, the anime TV series was announced in May 2022 with Maki Odaira added as director. What’s more? Shigeru Murakoshi handled the script, while Youichi Takada worked on character designs with music composed by Kohta Yamamoto.

While this promising anime launched in October 2023, Netflix only began streaming it on January 31, 2024, months after the streamer acquired streaming rights to the series in the same month of its premiere. Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 will drop on October 6, 2024, in Japan, while Netflix will ultimately add it to its catalog later on. Unfortunately, the anime is not streaming in real-time with its original broadcast, so fans outside of Japan will have to wait a bit longer to witness Percival’s return. Check out Season 2’s sneak peek below!

What Transpired in 'The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse' Season 1?

Not much information has been unveiled about the upcoming season of Four Knights of the Apocalypse, including new and returning voice actors. Nevertheless, as fans anticipate, they can get familiar with the original Japanese voice cast for the first season. Among the stars were Shou Komura stars as Percival; Aino Shimada as Nasiens; Akio Ōtsuka as Varghese; Kanna Nakamura as Anghalad; Kikunosuke Toya as Donny; Kouki Uchiyama as Shin; Rikiya Koyama as Pellegarde; Sachi Kokuryu as Arthur Pendragon; Setsuji Satoh as Sylvan; Toshiyuki Morikawa as Ironside; Yuuhei Takagi as Gowther, and Yuuki Kaji as Meliodas.

Also, it doesn’t hurt to know or reminisce what went down in Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 1 with the plot teased as such:

“Set years after the disbanding of the Seven Deadly Sins, Britannia's most infamous Holy Knights, the series focuses on the young boy Percival, who discovers that he is destined to be part of a group of four knights prophesied to destroy the world. Targeted by the forces of Camelot as a result, Percival travels to find the other three members of the Four Knights alongside Lancelot, a Lioness knight who is the son of the Seven Sins member Ban, the former Seven Deadly Sins holy knight of Greed."

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 will premiere on October 6, 2024. Watch Season 1 on Netflix and stay tuned to Collider for further news. Also, take a look at the new installment's latest poster below.

