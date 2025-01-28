Netflix is all set to drop the brand-new second season of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse. Also known as Four Knights of the Apocalypse, the sophomore season of the anime series comes a year from it premiered in 2024. The anime series marks the official sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins, one of the most popular anime shows popular anime franchise with five successful seasons and three films to its credit. Based on Nakaba Suzuki’s manga of the same name, Four Knights of the Apocalypse follows the story of a young boy from Britannia named Percival, who learns about a life-changing prophecy and sets out on a long journey of self-discovery, revenge, and leadership. The first season revolved around Percival and his new friends, as he embarks on his path to find a way to the Kingdom of Camelot. In The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2, the fan-favorite characters from The Seven Deadly Sins continue their quest as they traverse new realms and face new enemies.

While Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 1 did not mirror the monumental success of its parent show, it delivers a compelling story with a solid cast and characters and an engaging narrative. On its premiere in 2024, the fantasy adventure anime series earned generally positive reviews, praised for the story, narrative, well-written characters, and fantastic world-building. As the brand-new season arrives on Netflix this January, check out all the details, including the plot, trailer, cast, and characters, and everything we know so far about The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

Following its second season premiere in Japan back in October 2024, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 is set to release in the US, on January 30, 2024, exclusively on Netflix. Currently home to several top-ranking anime titles, Netflix will also release new shows and new seasons of hit shows like Castlevania: Nocturne, My Happy Marriage, and Sakamoto Days. The first season of Four Knights of the Apocalypse is available to stream all 24 episodes on Netflix.

5 What is The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 About?

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse serves as a sequel to the hit anime series, The Seven Deadly Sins. The new series picks up 16 years from the events of the final season of The Seven Deadly Sins and focuses on the adventures of a young knight named Percival who discovers that he is destined to be part of a group of four knights prophesied to destroy the world. So, he sets out to search for the other three members of the Four Knights, with the help of allies like Lancelot and Tristan. Four Knights of Apocalypse continue their adventure in season 2, as new trials and revelations await the young knight. In the new chapter of the series, Percival will develop his abilities while navigating his responsibilities as he discovers more about Camelot and King Arthur. The knight’s endeavors will constantly be challenged because Arthur will not rest until he defeats all his enemies. Fans can expect to see major points from Wolnack Arc and Demon Realm Arc. Additionally, Meliodas’ brother will also have a prominent arc in the second season after he becomes king in the first season finale.

4 Watch 'The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse' Season 2 Trailer

Netflix released the official trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 in December 2024, giving us a sneak peek into what adventure awaits when the knights return. In the minute-long trailer, Percival and his allies continue to defeat the Chaos Knights of Camelot and set out on a more challenging journey than before as they traverse the Demon Realm to access a hidden portal to Arthur’s castle in that dimension. With new allies on his side, the young knight will now confront dangerous new enemies and a twist of fate as he gets closer to his prophecy.

As the trailer hints, the second season’s focus will be on how Meliodas and the Sins stand against the powerful forces of King Arthur and save Liones from Chaos, thus concluding the Chaos arc. Packed with epic action, fantasy, and adventure, supported by impressive visual effects and art design, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 promises to be as thrilling as the first season or most likely surpass it.

3 How Many Episodes are there in The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2?

The second season of the adventure anime consists of 12 episodes in its first cour, making it a total of 36 episodes for the series so far. All 12 episodes were released between October and December 2024. Check out the available episode details of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2, as follows:

Episode No. Episode Title Directed By Storyboard By 1 "The Power of the King" Yasurō Tsuchiya Maki Odaira 2 "Prepared to Part Ways" Haruki Kasugamori Maki Odaira 3 "Guinevere" Nobuo Tomizawa Kim Min-Sun 4 "Confrontation" Eiichi Hayashi & Akihiro Izumi Nobuo Tomizawa 5 "City of Battle" Nobuo Tomizawa & Maki Odaira Haruki Kasugamori & Daisuke Sakamoto 6 "Flames of Reminiscence" Yasurō Tsuchiya Masayoshi Nishida 7 "The Crazed King" Kim Min-Sun & Nobuo Tomizawa Akitaro Daichi 8 "Savior" Kim Min-Sun & Nobuo Tomizawa Nobuo Tomizawa 9 "Behemoth of Calamity" J-Cube Masayoshi Nishida 10 "Wavering Hearts" Daisuke Sakamoto Masayoshi Nishida 11 "The Fated Boy" Yasuo Tsuchiya Nobuo Tomizawa 12 "Banquet for Braves" Nobuo Tomizawa Maki Odaira & Nobuo Tomizawa

Watch this space for episode details of the second cour of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, as and when they are announced.

2 Who is in the The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 Cast?

Four Knights of the Apocalypse, like its parent show, also boasts an ensemble of strong characters powered by compelling performances by the show’s voice cast. The main cast members from the first season will return to reprise their respective characters, including Shou Komura as Percival, Kōki Uchiyama as Lancelot, Ayumu Murase as Tristan, and Fairouz Ai as Gawain. The English voice cast features Edward Mendoza as Percival, Aleks Le as Lancelot, Jeannie Tirado as Tristan, and Nicole Gose as Gawain.

Among new cast members, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 will cast the voices of Michiko Kaiden as Teaninich, Kenji Nomura as Macduff, and Yumiri Hanamori as Io.

1 Who is Making The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2?

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is an anime series adaptation of the original Japanese manga, Four Knights of the Apocalypse. Written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki, a Japanese manga artist who also wrote The Seven Deadly Sins, a manga that inspired the super-successful anime series of the same name. Serialized between 2012 and 2020, the Shōnen manga sold 55 million copies, becoming one of the best-selling manga series of all time. The Seven Deadly Sins also won the Best Shōnen Manga at the 39th Kodansha Manga Award. Before his breakthrough with The Seven Deadly Sins, Nakaba published Rising Impact, between 1998 and 2002, and Kongō Banchō between 20017 and 2010. Besides manga, Nakaba has also written the original stories for all three film adaptations of The Seven Deadly Sins – Prisoners of the Sky, Cursed by Light, and Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 and 2.

Maki Odaira, director of Pokemon Ultimate Journey, directs the overall Four Knights of the Apocalypse series. Kodaira has also previously directed select episodes of Pokemon and other hit anime shows like Seirei, and Trinity Seven. The characters of Four Knights of Apocalypse Season 2 will continue to see the masterful character design by Youichi Takada.

Besides great art and exciting action, the music of for Four Knights of the Apocalypse, particularly the score from the elaborate battle sequences, has become an important aspect of The Seven Deadly Sins franchise. After composing the theme song in season one, Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano return to compose the music for the second season as well. For the first cour, the opening theme song "MMH", is performed by Uverworld, best known for My Hero Academia, and the ending theme song “Akairo” is performed by Hana Hope.