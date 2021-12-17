Growing up is akin to walking a tightrope blindfolded. It’s pretending to know what you’re doing when actually your mind is just trying to catch up with this new “reality”. The sharp pivot of being a kid to suddenly an “adult” in charge of their future (and doing your own laundry) is never easy. Most coming-of-age shows examining the complexities of growing pains through the lens of adulthood often skirt around the real issues that plague young adults. Whether it’s through unrealistic depictions of overly sexualized bodies and highly mature scenarios, most of these shows fall short in guiding audiences through the real trials of growing up. Luckily, this year's The Sex Lives of College Girls does not follow this trend.

Written and produced by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble for HBO Max, The Sex Lives of College Girls revolves around a group of young women that meet as freshmen college roommates. As their journeys unfold, audiences also witness the slow build of a close friendship that remains at the heart of the series. Starring Pauline Chamalet as good-natured, Midwestern girl Kimberly, Amrit Kaur as the overzealous but charming Bela, Reneé Rapp as closed-off but caring Leighton, and Alyah Chanelle Scott as the level-headed Whitney, these four women embark on a thrilling new journey as college freshmen.

With reboots like Gossip Girl and other more explicit shows like Euphoria that dedicate their time to exploring the lives of young teens, The Sex Lives of College Girls is a refreshing series committed to more honest and realistic depictions of young people, especially women. Unlike Gossip Girl and Euphoria, whose interpretations of youth often feel like watching Body Heat but with teens, The Sex Lives of College Girls explores sexuality in a more life-affirming way that actual young people can relate to. It celebrates sexuality, mistakes, friendship, and community in a way that isn’t patronizing or overly grim.

It’s not about turning sex into a taboo but showing the reality of it not being so glamorous and 'perfect". The show gives room to its four female leads to not only make their sexuality and desire for it be part of the many other things that make them who they are as they navigate college life and growing up. This is from how different body types are normalized to the candid conversations on sex these characters have with each other. It’s breaking this mold of showing sex for teens as akin to pornography. It is staged and exaggerated. Desire can also be about consent, understanding that sometimes learning what you like can be awkward and that women have these needs just as much as men.

It’s a more inviting show to make its audience understand the difficulties and the joys of being a young woman at college for the first time, primarily through its use of humor. It’s not just a heartwarming show, but one that doesn’t shy away from the genuine parts of their lives but still does not exceed into turning these young girls into “full-grown adults” in a college setting. One topic that is hard to portray on these shows is sexual assault on campus. Bela gets assaulted by one of the editors of "The Catullan", the Harvard Lampoon-esque comedy paper she works on, and spends a lot of time debating what to do about it.

Throughout the season, Bela’s arc is an example of how we prioritize sexual assault, which is not that much. Instead of reporting him to Title IX, a federation that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or other education program that receives federal money, she worries about being perceived—picked apart because of her sexual history even though she’s not the one who did anything wrong. It’s the unfortunate reality of many women who are victims of an assault.

Then, there are topics of sexuality that ground themselves in the complexities of identity. Leighton is sure that if she reveals her sexuality as a lesbian, her identity will become that. That her entire perception of herself will now be tied to her sexuality forever. It’s an oxymoron, isn’t it? How can she be “herself” if she rejects that part of herself? In the end, Leighton overcomes some of these inner struggles as she loses someone she cares about. It’s when she realizes that for her to connect with someone, on any level, even with her friends, she has to shed that last part of shame she feels for who she is. Throughout the season, the show is cleverly weaving this part of Leighton, how most of her struggles stem from conflating identity with just that part of herself—limiting how she and others view her.

Coded in honest comedy and warm camaraderie, The Sex Lives of College Girls is a breakthrough coming-of-age series that authentically portrays the growing pains one encounters during their college years. It has no time for convincing viewers that they are more “adults” than teens for their struggles to become more palatable despite their age. It takes great pains to clarify that sometimes the adults in the room aren’t always the most equipped to preach on the idea of maturity. That, perhaps, maturity and wisdom do not come with age but with how much we’re willing to understand the world around us. The Sex Lives of College Girls is self-aware of the ways younger generations have to “prove” their worth just to have their voices heard. It’s accomplished a lot more than any other series to understand the pitfalls of making that shift from kid to young adult. How that pivot leaves some with incredible whiplash.

