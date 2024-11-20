The third season of The Sex Lives of College Girls premieres on November 21, meaning school is nearly back in session for our favorite Essex College ladies. Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the Max original dramedy series follows the academic, social, and sex lives of Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), Leighton (Reneé Rapp), Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), and Bela (Amrit Kaur), throughout their freshman year of college. Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger regarding Bela's future, but the Season 3 trailer shows all four girls back at Essex for their sophomore year, though Rapp will return in a recurring role before departing the series to focus on her music career. Here's what you need to remember going into Season 3.

Whitney Finds a New Passion During the Offseason

Throughout The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2, Whitney looks for more productive ways to spend her time during the soccer team's offseason, so to challenge herself, she enrolls in a notoriously difficult biochemistry class. Despite her growing interest and passion for the subject, things are hardly smooth sailing as her TA keeps confusing her with the only other Black girl in the class, and one of her classmates, Andrew (Charlie Hall), keeps talking down to her. However, when she and Andrew are paired up for an important lab assignment and are forced to spend more one-on-one time together, Whitney realizes she's attracted to him, and they start hooking up. Andrew wants to pursue a relationship with her, but after a painfully awkward first date, Whitney decides she's only looking for sex, and eventually breaks things off in the finale.

Before hooking up with Andrew, Whitney had been in a relationship with Canaan (Christopher Meyer), which fell apart when she became jealous of Canaan's relationship with his coworker Zoe (Aketra Sevillian). Though Canaan insisted nothing was going on between him and Zoe, Canaan catches her going through his phone during a party and breaks up with her because of her inability to trust him. They have a few awkward run-ins throughout the season, but by the finale, Whitney realizes she misses him. She follows him after the last party of the school year with the intention of telling him how she feels, but before she can catch up with him, Whitney spots Canaan making out with Kimberly. Feeling betrayed, Whitney decides against living with Kimberly again next year and plans to move into the Kappa sorority house instead, since Leighton gave up her spot.

Leighton Comes Out to Her Friends and Family

Throughout Season 1, being in the closet made Leighton's life more complicated as she tried to adapt to college life. In the Season 1 finale, she tells Kimberly, and in the Season 2 premiere, comes out to Bela and Whitney as well. As she becomes more open with her sexuality, Leighton starts hooking up with a number of queer women at Essex and inadvertently spreads chlamydia around the school. In Episode 6, she runs into Tatum (Gracie Dzienny), an older student at Essex who looks just like her. Worried Tatum may be cooler than her, Leighton goes out of her way to impress her, and they soon start dating. When Leighton's dad (Rob Huebel), comes to town, she finally comes out to him during an awkward dinner with Tatum and her dad, and he's supportive but wishes she felt comfortable telling him sooner.

When Leighton brings Tatum to a party at Essex's women's center, Tatum is not impressed and makes fun of the whole thing, so Leighton dumps her, realizing the things she had in common with Tatum are the things she'd like to change about herself. She gets elected Kappa social chair, but during the Kappa Spring Festival, realizes she doesn't want to be in a community that isn't accepting of queer and trans people and drops out of the sorority. In the season finale, she reconnects with her ex-girlfriend Alicia (Midori Francis) and donates the money her mom planned to give to Kappa to the women's center instead.

Kimberly Finds a Way To Pay Her Tuition

In the Season 1 finale of The Sex Lives of College Girls, Kimberly loses her academic scholarship after getting caught cheating on an exam, and in Season 2, she tries to find a way to pay for her own tuition without telling her parents, who are already struggling financially. Since her job at Sips obviously won't cover it, she applies for a loan but needs an adult to cosign. Not wanting to add to her parents' stress, Kimberly turns to a trusted professor who agrees to cosign, but the deal falls apart, so she decides to donate her eggs and use the money to pay her tuition.

With Nico (Gavin Leatherwood) expelled at the end of Season 1, Kimberly finds a new love interest in Jackson (Mitchell Slaggert), their new next-door neighbor. After some flirtatious exchanges, Kimberly and Jackson start hooking up and eventually dating, but towards the end of the season, she discovers she has feelings for someone else — her coworker and Whitney's ex-boyfriend, Canaan. When Canaan is presented with an award by Essex's economics department, he invites Kimberly to the celebratory banquet, and the sexual tension between them becomes more noticeable. When she realizes the feelings she has for Canaan are mutual, Kimberly dumps Jackson and kisses Canaan after the last party of the school year. Unbeknownst to her, Whitney saw them kiss, but Kimberly doesn't fess up when Whitney asks about her night the next morning.

Bela’s Bad Decisions Catch up to Her

Season 2 is a rough one for Bela. After ditching The Catullan, Bela struggles to get her new, all-female comedy magazine, The Foxy, off the ground. In Episode 4, Bela hijacks The Catullan's latest issue, adding a QR code to the cover that leads directly to The Foxy's website, and Eric (Mekki Leeper) retaliates by hacking into their website. After apologizing to her in the Season 1 finale, Eric and Bela start hooking up again but agree to keep things casual and see other people until Bela gets jealous of another girl Eric is seeing. Realizing she cares about him and wants to be in a relationship, Bela finally tells Eric how she feels, and he agrees to be exclusive with her.

When Dan O'Brien (John Reynolds), a famous late night comedian, performs as Essex, Bela tries her best to make a good impression, hoping to secure an internship possibly, but Dan ends up connecting more with Eric, even inviting him to submit a writing packet, something Bela doesn't have. To make sure Dan remembers her, Bela shows up at his hotel the following morning and initiates sex. Eric soon finds out and breaks up with her, heartbroken and refusing to forgive Bela no matter how many times she tries to apologize.

Later in the season, a student journalist from the Essex View approaches Bela about writing a feature on The Foxy, but the article ends up being almost entirely about her. This upsets the rest of the staff, though Bela insists she had no idea. When Jorja (Carly Dutcher), another aspiring comedy writer, asks Bela for feedback on some of her work, Bela essentially tells her she's not funny and to give up pursuing comedy. After Jorja blasts Bela on social media for shutting her down, Jo (Cheyenne Perez) and Evangeline (Sierra Katow) confront her for lying to them about the Essex View article and dismissing Jorja, kicking her out of The Foxy and the apartment they planned to share next year. With her life in shambles, Season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls ends with Bela requesting a transfer.

The first two seasons of The Sex Lives of College Girls are available to stream on Max in the U.S., with new Season 3 episodes airing every Thursday.

