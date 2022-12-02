[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls.]

From co-creators Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble (who is also the showrunner), the second season of the HBO Max original comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls continues to follow Essex College roommates Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Leighton (Reneé Rapp) and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), as they try to figure out what’s next, from their classes and in their romantic lives. With issues ranging from how to stay at school without a scholarship, to figuring out who you are beyond being on a sports team, to starting a rival campus magazine, to openly exploring your own sexuality, no matter how serious the problem or wild the party, this group of friends is always there for each other.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Rapp and Scott talked about what they were most excited about with Season 2, where their characters’ growth has come from, what they’ve learned from working together as a cast, exploring the different sides of their characters, and their favorite moments this season.

Collider: I love this show. I love these characters. I’m fully on board for any crazy shenanigans they decide to get up to. What did you guys most enjoy about Season 1, and what were you most excited about with what you got to do in Season 2?

ALYAH CHANELLE SCOTT: Everything was exciting in Season 1 because it was like, “What are we even doing?” I feel like Season 1 was different because it was COVID-y times. It’s still COVID-y times, but Season 1 was very COVID-y times. We had a lot of restrictions. We couldn’t ride on golf carts together. There were weird little things like that. I was like, “I can’t wait for Season 2, when we can have in-person table reads.” It was just little things like that, that I was really excited about.

RENEÉ RAPP: I was excited for this season because it felt like I could just exist without the fear of getting fired because I didn’t think I was a good actor. That was literally just our fear last season. It was the biggest imposter syndrome ever. That’s not to say that it goes away, but I definitely was able to sink in a little bit more and think more about what I’m doing, and less about being worried.

Images via HBO Max

Where would you say your character’s growth comes from this season? Does it come from something within themselves, or does it come from something they learn from someone else?

RAPP: I feel like actually Leighton actually learned a lot from Alicia, in the women’s center. It feels to me, at least, that she learns from observing. Even though she will say really bitchy things, I think she’s always taking information in and trying to reassess and evaluate how to move, based off of that. But I think she learned a lot from Alicia in Season 1, which taught her a lot about herself and which inherently becomes who she is. I think that had a really big impact on her, to be honest.

SCOTT: Yeah, I feel like, this season, Whitney is a victim of circumstance. Soccer is done, so now she’s like, “Oh, I’m forced to learn something about myself because I don’t have this thing that I’ve always relied on.” It’s not necessarily something she chose to do, but I think she’s better for it.

What has most surprised you guys about working with this ensemble and about working with each other? Your characters are learning and growing so much, just from being with each other, so what’s it like for you guys, as actors, to also be thrown in together?

SCOTT: It’s great. Honestly, I would hate to do it alone.

RAPP: Oh, my God, yeah.

SCOTT: I don’t think I could, now that I’ve done it. I don’t know how I would’ve survived, if not for them.

RAPP: Oh, same.

SCOTT: I’m personally just learning from Reneé, constantly, all the time. She’s just such an icon.

RAPP: Oh, thanks bitch!

SCOTT: Yeah, just the way that she moves through professional spaces is so cool, and I can learn something from that. And I learn things from Amrit [Kaur], and the way she’s such a serious actor. And I’m learning things about directing and how sets work. I’m just constantly learning.

RAPP: I know. I think so, too. The more you do something, the easier it becomes, and maybe not easier in all ways, but easier in a lot of ways. We’re all evolving together, in our own ways, which feels very exciting. We just spend so much time together, so when we choose to spend time together, it’s even better. It’s nice because we’re making this active choice to be like, “Let’s hang out. I like you.”

Image via HBO Max

Alyah, what’s it like to get to explore a different side of Whitney, this season? With the focus off of sports, she’s really focusing more on academics, and she’s realizing that she’s actually good at it. How fun was that?

SCOTT: I loved it. I loved it so much. It was the thing last season that I was like, “I love soccer, but I’m sick of it. I’m ready to do other things with her.” We just didn’t have the time to do other things with her and explore other aspects of her, and the ins and outs of who she is, her identity, racially, her relationships, Canaan, and what’s going on outside of the soccer world. We get all the way into that stuff, and I just loved that. I love that she finds out that she’s good at other things because that’s always very affirming that you’re not just a one-trick pony.

Reneé, I also love that we get to see Leighton be a legit math nerd. How was it to embrace that side of her, a little bit?

RAPP: It’s so wild. It’s fun. I love the hot girl who happens to be good at math. That trope is hilarious to me. I fucking suck at math. I was never good in school, from that standpoint. I was fine, but that wasn’t my thing. It was interesting because I was like, “I feel like a fraud.” But she is really smart. I enjoy her being very book smart because I think it also makes people look at her in a different way, which is annoying, but also just life. That bitch is smart.

Image via HBO Max

Leighton is also clearly making up for lost time with the female population on campus, this season. What was it like to have her juggling so many different dates, and then to find that the person who most catches her interest is the person that seems most like her?

RAPP: I get it. In my personal life, I feel like I need somebody who can go to toe-to-toe with me, and I think that’s what Leighton needs. It’s cool to watch her meet her match, in a way. And then, it’s also nice to see how there are certain things that she doesn’t like about her match. She’s like, “Ooh, maybe I need to check these things about myself.” It’s very cool to watch her find that. It’s also just funny that she is literally the most beautiful thing in the whole wide world, and she looks like Leighton,” and it’s not even a thought in her mind. She’s just like, “Wow, she’s perfect. My God.”

Alyah, we see Whitney find somebody who challenges her in a different way than she’s used to. What did you enjoy about that dynamic and her desire to really one-up someone academically?

SCOTT: This is a terrible thing that I’m realizing about myself, but I was like that, as a kid. If there was someone else in my class, I’d be like, “What grade did you get?” They’d be like, “I got a 93.” And I was like, “Dammit, I got a 92. Now, I have to get a 93.” I was that kid. That’s just such a fun thing to play, as an actor. That’s just a competitive, flirtatious thing. I love that for Whitney. She has complexity academically, and not just sexually. I also love that Charlie Hall is on our show. He’s just wonderful.

Image via HBO Max

What is your favorite moment of Season 2, whether it’s specifically about your character or something that your character is a part of?

SCOTT: Mine is episode five, for sure. That was my baby, brainchild moment. That’s where we get to see Whitney explore the idea of what it is to be Black at a predominantly white institution. That was something that I wanted to do, so badly. I remember, before the season started, I wrote this long, scary email to (show co-creators) Mindy [Kaling] and Justin [Noble], and I was like, “I’m just wondering if we can have a little chit-chat.” And they heard me out, and they made an awesome episode. It came out of the brain of Sheridan [Watson], one of our writers, and it was such a unique, specific experience that I had when I was younger and in college, specifically. I was so proud of the way that we did it. I thought we also did it with humor and in a way that didn’t overly victimize Whitney. I’m really proud of it, and I’m excited for people to see that.

RAPP: What was exciting for me was to come out to the other girls. I liked that because it was received with such an openness, and it was also really pure. You see that Leighton actually really cares about the girls.

The Sex Lives of College Girls is available to stream at HBO Max.