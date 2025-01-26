Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 3.The third outing of Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls has reached its conclusion. Chronicling the first half of the girls’ sophomore year, Season 3 is full of drama, self-discoveries, and well, sex. This time around, the core cast faced a shake-up with the exit of Reneé Rapp’s Leighton, leaving Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) to explore life in her absence while adding new roommate Kacey (Gracie Lawrence) to the mix. The season is a mixed bag of elements, but the charisma of the girls never makes their stories a burden to watch.

The Girls Explore a New Dynamic in ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 3

The first episodes of The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 have the girls adjusting to a new chapter of their friendship. First, Whitney decides to move out of their dorm after the discovery of Kimberly and Canaan’s (Christopher Meyer) quasi-relationship. Then, they face the fact that Leighton takes an academic opportunity at Boston, leaving along with her girlfriend, Alicia (Midori Francis). The good news: Kimberly breaks things up with Canaan and is able to patch things up with Whitney. The bad news: Leighton does leave forever.

Enter Kacey, the roommate taking Leighton’s physical place, but being the total opposite of her. Having transferred to be close to Calvin (Tyler Barnhardt), her boyfriend, she seems too far apart from the girls at first instance. But, after catching Calvin cheating on her, their bond strengthens as she slowly opens up to getting to know them. It’s true that the girls have to adjust to a new dynamic following Leighton’s departure, but how their sense of sorority always comes above everything else remains constant.

New People Enter the Mix in Season 3 of ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’