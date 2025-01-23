With just one episode left in its third season, HBO’s The Sex Lives of College Girls is preparing to sign off after another successful year in the books. But the story hasn’t wrapped just yet and Collider has an exclusive sneak peek at the tenth and final episode that’s set to air today, January 23. After waiting two years for the quartet of ladies to pick up with their journeys of self-discovery with adulthood on the horizon, audiences weren’t disappointed by the return of the gals — despite the departure of fan-favorite star, Reneé Rapp. Multiple plotlines still need to be wrapped up or at least elaborated upon in the Season 3 finale, and our exclusive first look gives fans a glance at a comical yet serious conversation between Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) and her law instructor, Professor Friedman (Tig Notaro).

Since Professor Friedman’s introduction earlier this season, she’s been keeping an eye out for Kimberly, who she obviously sees plenty of potential in. Our sneak peek into the approaching episode sees Professor Friedman doing more of the same, as she teaches Kimberly a valuable life lesson. Reflecting on a moment that changed her life forever, the collegiate instructor tells her student the story of how she lost her clerkship following her law school graduation. The catalyst in question was a photo of her holding a sign at a queer protest in the ‘90s, an offense that Kimberly doesn’t understand the gravity behind. Acknowledging that it was an absolutely bonkers reason to be let go from her clerkship, the professor tells her pupil that life isn’t fair, before reminding Kimberly to — first and foremost — always protect herself.

Previously This Season on ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’

As mentioned, The Sex Lives of College Girls shared a bit of collective heartbreak earlier in Season 3 when Rapp’s character, Leighton, left her besties at Vermont’s Essex College behind to pursue a math program at Boston’s MIT. The series played her off in the best way possible, and also gave the remaining trio of girls, Kimberly (Chalamet), Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) and Bela (Amrit Kaur), a new roommate, Kacey (Gracie Lawrence) who transferred to Essex from Duke University. The season also introduced audiences to Taylor (Mia Rodgers), who added a bit of spice to the series and also served as an LGBTQ replacement of sorts following the departure of Rapp’s openly lesbian Leighton.

Check out our exclusive first look at the upcoming episode above and get caught up on The Sex Lives of College Girls before tuning in for the season finale later today.

