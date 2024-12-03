The Sex Lives of College Girls just began its third season, and we’re already saying goodbye to the beloved Leighton Murray. After it was announced actress Reneé Rapp would take on a recurring role in Season 3 and later depart the series to focus on her music career, fans wondered how her character Leighton would be written off the show, and Episode 2 gave her a very fitting send-off. Leighton, who arrived to Essex as a snobby closeted lesbian with her heart set on joining her mother’s former sorority, underwent some of the most significant character growth over the course of the series, truly coming into her own as she gets ready to leave Essex behind. Transferring to MIT to pursue her passion for math at a higher level – and join her girlfriend Alicia (Midori Francis) in Boston. Leighton is on to bigger and better things, though it is heartbreaking to see her leave Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), and Bela (Amrit Kaur) behind. Rapp's presence will undoubtedly be missed, but we can take solace in the fact that Leighton's character arc reached a satisfying, if abrupt, conclusion after coming to terms with her sexuality and deciding to pursue the life she wants.

Leighton Had Some of the Best Character Development in 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'

Close

When Leighton first arrived at college, she had a very particular plan for her future, following in her parents’ and brother’s footsteps by attending Essex and rushing Kappa. She was hesitant to get to know her roommates, seeing them as beneath her, but when her two best friends from high school abandoned her during the first week, she started spending more time with Whitney, Kimberly, and Bela. After drunkenly chucking a bottle of tequila at a statue on campus, Leighton did her mandated community service hours at the Essex’s Women’s Center, where she met Alicia, who would become a major part of her coming out journey. Unlike her roommates, Leighton kept her romantic/sexual life private, secretly hooking up with much older women while pretending to be straight in her day-to-day life. After a rough breakup with Alicia – who refused to continue dating someone in the closet – Leighton tearfully came out to Kimberly in the Season 1 finale, and Season 2 saw her open up and embrace her sexuality in a more meaningful way, even coming out to her parents.

Rapp, who also identifies as a lesbian, shared how much playing Leighton meant to her when the news of her departure was first announced in July 2023 with a post on X, saying, “A lot of queer work gets belittled — but playing Leighton has changed my life. I love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her. I hope she gave y'all a little bit of that too.”

Leighton's character arc was defined largely by her coming out journey, but the process of coming out also allowed her to become her true self. Not wanting to be defined by her sexuality, Leighton hid a major part of herself in order to play the role she thought she had to play, and her relationship (and breakup) with Alicia was a catalyst for her change in perspective on coming out, forced to overcome her internalized homophobia and the heteronormative expectations of others. Briefly dating her lookalike Tatum (Gracie Dzienny) also made Leighton realize she’d outgrown her close-minded ignorance towards the queer community that Alicia called her out for in Season 1. Still snobby and judgmental in her own special way, Leighton’s decision to drop Kappa and get back together with Alicia in the Season 2 finale showed just how far she'd come as a character going into Rapp’s final season with the show.

Leighton’s Season 3 Departure Is Perfectly Bittersweet

Image via HBO Max

In order to write Rapp off the show, The Sex Lives of College Girls showrunner Justin Noble made sure to give Leighton a future in line with what her character would realistically want. Known since Season 1 for being incredibly good at math, in the Season 3 premiere, Leighton discovers the math department at Essex simply isn’t advanced enough for what she wants to pursue, and her professor encourages her to look into a transfer to MIT. This transfer would align perfectly with Alicia’s plans to drop out of Essex to start a promising new job in Boston, but despite the amazing opportunity, Leighton is devastated to leave her best friends behind. Never the best communicator, Leighton waits until the last possible moment to tell Whitney, Kimberly, and Bela about her transfer, but Jocelyn (Lauren Spencer) accidentally spills the beans before she can break the news. When Leighton tearfully explains to the girls why she’s transferring, the emotional impact of her departure really sets in, but after a soppy group hug, Bela insists they spend one final night partying together before she leaves in the morning.

Leighton’s final episode showcases the best of her character, but more than anything, how much she’s grown into the person she really wants to be. Even the physical changes to her hair and wardrobe in Season 3 reflect her growth, with Leighton looking more comfortable and confident in herself as she prepares for a new life at MIT. We still get some classic Leighton moments, like her discomfort at finding out Whitney’s new love interest is richer than she is, and her characteristic bluntness is on full display when she points out to her clueless straight friends that Kimberly’s new love interest is bisexual. Though her relationship with Alicia and friendship with the girls are the most important to Leighton’s character, Episode 2 also shows a sweet conversation between Leighton and her dad (Rob Huebel), whose relationship has also evolved into something more open and honest, and he encourages her to follow her heart.

Season 3, Episode 2 already leaves us with a cliffhanger as to the identity of Leighton's replacement, but The Sex Lives of College Girls' lovable mean girl will surely be missed. The humor, empathy, and emotional depth Rapp brought to her performance as Leighton made her a fan favorite, and Leighton's journey was one of the most compelling of the series. Her absence will definitely be felt, but Rapp's final episode brought Leighton's journey to an end in a heartbreaking, but satisfying way.

The Sex Lives of College Girls is available to stream on Max in the United States, with new Season 3 episodes dropping every Thursday at 9pm EST.

WATCH ON MAX