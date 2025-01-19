[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 3 of The Sex Lives of College Girls.]

Summary Season 3 of 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' brings change, growth, and new dynamics for the roommates.

Kimberly's evolution, friendships, and missteps in the comedy ensemble highlight her journey.

Pauline Chalamet discusses Kimberly's development, saying goodbye to cast member Reneé Rapp, and her career in comedy.

From creators Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, Season 3 of the Max original series The Sex Lives of College Girls brought change to Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur) and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), as they had to say goodbye to Leighton (Reneé Rapp) when she decided to pursue academic ambitions elsewhere, and they welcomed a new roommate named Kacey (Gracie Lawrence). After a bumpy start to the school year, new guys, an inspirational professor and some priorities to get straight, friendship and the support the foursome has for each other get them through it all.

Over the three seasons since they started at Essex, Kimberly, Bela and Whitney have continued to grow and find their voices. Kimberly still manages to make more than her fair share of mistakes, but also typically learns from them while staying focused on her path toward becoming a Supreme Court justice. During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Chalamet talked about what she love about getting to work in a comedy ensemble, how Kimberly has evolved over the seasons, saying goodbye to Rapp this season, her favorite moment between Kimberly and Lila (Ilia Isorelýs Paulino), whether she thinks Kimberly might actually become a Supreme Court justice someday, shooting the family dinner scene, having to fake being a bad dancer, and the relationship with Eli (Michael Provost). She also discussed when she realized she wanted to be an actor, and why she owes working in comedy to Judd Apatow.

For Pauline Chalamet, Returning to Her 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Character Is Like Putting On a Pair of Worn Shoes