That's a wrap for Reneé Rapp! The Broadway star made her small screen debut in Mindy Kaling's comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls in 2021, playing Leighton Murray, a preppy college student who comes to terms with her sexuality. Although the character has become a fan favorite since Season 1, audiences are now bidding farewell to Essex's Queen Bee. Season 3, Episode 2 marks Rapp's official exit from the series, and according to Justin Noble, the emotions displayed in her final scene weren't just scripted. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the showrunner shared that everyone on set was just as teary-eyed as Leighton's roommates Bela (Amrit Kaur), Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott).

"The scene that obviously jumps to my mind is the goodbye where they’re outside underneath the little archway in episode two. That scene was incredibly impactful and moving to film for the cast, because it was real. It really was a goodbye. I tried my best to shape some of the words in that scene so that they would mirror what they were going through. It felt like Alyah was saying she was going to miss Reneé. The emotions just really pop off the screen, and I’m so proud of the way it turned out."

In addition to playing one of the series' leads, Rapp also reprised the role of Regina George in the 2024 movie musical, Mean Girls. She originally played the part in the Broadway show years back, where her vocal range quickly took notice. Aside from her acting endeavors, Rapp's music career has soared since her TV breakout performance. Not only has she been playing major music festivals like Coachella, but she has also put out an EP called Everything to Everyone and a full-length album called Snow Angel.

What Did Reneé Rapp Say About Her 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Exit?

The announcement about her leaving the Max original came out in July 2023, and Rapp briefly commented on her decision to let go of the show via X. In it, she acknowledged the privilege of playing Leighton and how her character impacted her on a personal level. She also said:

"I love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her. I hope she gave y'all a little bit of that too. She's such a tiny part of representation, but even the tiny parts count too."

Season 3 justifies Leighton's departure by showing her accepting an offer to transfer to MIT, where she can continue honing in on her math skills. By moving to Boston, the character also has the opportunity to continue in a relationship with Alicia (played by Midori Francis), who shared her interest in heading there in Episode 1. Although it is sad to witness Rapp's swan song, at least her character's journey had a proper resolution.

New episodes of The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 are coming out weekly on Max.

