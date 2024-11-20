After two years since The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 came out, the next batch of episodes will soon drop on Max. Although this season will mark Reneé Rapp's final moments as part of our favorite quartet from Essex College, audiences can rest assured that there is still more to Leighton's story in Season 3. Her, Bela (Amrit Kaur), Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) are all returning and beginning their sophomore year, which is bound to be chaotic. After all, ever since they became roommates, the girls have been warped up in drama, hookups, and have grown closer to one another throughout the episodes. With Season 3 on the horizon, here is everything you need to know about it, including new cast members and plot details.

Yes, our favorite roommates from Essex College are coming back to our screens via Max starting Thursday, November 21. The latest season will have 10 episodes in total, which will be released on a weekly basis up until Thursday, January 23, 2025. For those who have yet to subscribe to the streaming service, here is a breakdown of each plan that Max offers and what it costs.

Plan What is included? Cost With Ads - Ad-supported access to Max's catalog of films and TV shows. - Stream from 2 devices simultaneously. - Full HD resolution. $9.99/month or $99.99/year Ad-Free - Ad-free access to Max's catalog of films and TV shows. - Stream from 2 devices simultaneously. - 30 downloads to watch on the go. - Full HD resolution. $16.99/month or $169.99/year Ultimate Ad-Free - Ad-free access to Max's catalog of films and TV shows. - Stream from 4 devices simultaneously. - 100 downloads to watch on the go. - 4K UHD, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10 on select titles. $20.99/month or $209.99/year

5 Is There a Trailer for 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 3?

Max released the official trailer for Season 3 a few weeks ago, reminding fans of the show how much they've missed Kimberly, Bela, Whitney, and Leighton. The clip starts off with them observing the hot men on campus, eagerly waiting for their next hookups. From the likes of it, there will be a lot of flings in store for the four girls, who are determined to make the most out of their sophomore year. From Bela seemingly returning to The Foxy to Kimberly enrolling in classes that, in her words, will lead her to the Supreme Court of Justice by age 33, the main characters are aiming high. On top of their academic goals, they are also ready to party and make new friendships. There are even a few new faces making an appearance in the trailer, hinting at more characters joining in on the fun. The clip even finishes off with Bela saying "who needs men, when we've got new music, great vibes, and the best gals?"

4 Who Is Back for 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 3?

As seen in the trailer, Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Alyah Chanelle Scott, and Reneé Rapp are all returning to campus for Season 3. Two years after Season 2's release, Rapp and Kaur have been keeping themselves busy. Both actresses starred in recent films, including the musical version of Mean Girls and the celebrated indie The Queen of My Dreams. Also reprising their roles are Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Lila and Christopher Meyer as Canaan. Their characters were first introduced in Season 1 as Kimberly's work colleagues at the campus café, and have since become integral to the show as series regulars.

With a major character bidding farewell to Essex (more on that later), The Sex Lives of College Girls is welcoming new additions to the cast, including British actress Mia Rodgers playing a first-year exchange student named Taylor. Michael Hsu Rosen, known for his work in shows like Glamorous and Tiny Pretty Things, will have a recurring role in the series as Brian.

Other actors who will join the ensemble are Devin Craig (Agonist), Ruby Cruz (Bottoms), Michael Provost (The Holdovers), and Roby Attal (Lady in the Lake).

3 Why Is Reneé Rapp Leaving 'The Sex Lives of College Girls?

Image via HBO Max

On July 2023, Deadline reported that Rapp would only participate in a handful of episodes in Season 3, and depart the show after that. The actress and singer took to social media later to express her gratitude for portraying Leighton, sharing that the character changed her life. She also said:

"I love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her. I hope she gave y'all a little bit of that too. She's such a tiny part of representation, but even the tiny parts count too."

Ever since her onscreen debut, Rapp's popularity has skyrocketed, not only because she played Regina George in the Mean Girls movie musical, but also because of her music career. She released her first EP, Everything to Everyone, back in 2022 and has since put out a full-length studio album called Snow Angel. Rapp has also been on tour and playing festivals to promote her music, so it seems like she will have plenty to do after leaving the Max original.

2 What Can We Expect From 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 3?

Image Via HBO Max

Season 2's finale ended in a cliffhanger, with all the main characters making big decisions about their future at Essex. Whitney decided to move out of the dorm and stay at Kappa after seeing Kimberly kiss her ex-boyfriend, Canaan. The kiss seemed to clarify Kimberly's feelings for him, which may or may not interfere with her connection with Whitney this time around. In addition, Bela applied to transfer schools after getting kicked out of The Foxy, leading viewers to wonder whether she would or wouldn't stick around for Season 3. The final episode also had Leighton coming out to her father, and reuniting with her old flame Alicia (Midori Francis).

Given the amount of questions viewers were left with by the end of Season 2, the upcoming batch of episodes will likely fill in the blanks about what will happen to each one of the girls. The trailer did show them getting along and with their lives back in order, so hopefully the latest season will continue to further their friendship as opposed to dividing the tight-knit group. With more characters being introduced, the dynamics are bound to shift, so we will likely see them making new friends and getting into new and messy relationships.

1 Who Is Behind 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 3?

Image via NBC

Now that Never Have I Ever has wrapped, Mindy Kaling will continue to take the reign of The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3. The actress and showrunner created this Max original alongside Justin Noble, and the duo have shared their excitement over the upcoming season with Teen Vogue. According to Noble, the episodes will be a bit longer this time around, jumping from 20 or so minutes to half-an-hour. He also teased that this season would be all about character development: