From co-creators Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble (who is also the showrunner), the second season of the HBO Max original comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls continues to follow Essex College roommates Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Leighton (Reneé Rapp) and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), as they try to figure out what’s next, from their classes and in their romantic lives. With issues ranging from how to stay at school without a scholarship, to figuring out who you are beyond being on a sports team, to starting a rival campus magazine, to openly exploring your own sexuality, no matter how serious the problem or wild the party, this group of friends is always there for each other.

During this interview with Collider, executive producers Kaling and Noble talked about why she feels so lucky to have a hand in bringing the characters in The Sex Lives of College Girls and Never Have I Ever to audiences, the fun in exploring college exploits from a female perspective, the funny and horny situations of Season 2, figuring out what they want to explore in each season, bringing in new love interests, what they’re most excited about with these episodes, and staying current as the series progresses.

Collider: Mindy, I have to tell you that two of my most recent favorite shows that I love watching because they put a smile on my face are The Sex Lives of College Girls and Never Have I Ever. What have you most enjoyed about having a hand in bringing these worlds to life and gifting us all with these incredible female characters?

MINDY KALING: I feel so lucky that the thing that’s the most interesting to me is also the thing that’s not on TV, and I think Justin [Noble] feels the same way, which is I love writing about Indian women and what they’re going through in their life, current day. That’s what Never Have I Ever is. There wasn’t a show like that, so it was great. It was like the Wild West. We could just do whatever we wanted because no one had seen it, and we got to introduce all these things that we hadn’t had a chance to see in mainstream culture, like Ganesha Puja, and what it’s like for three different types of Indian women – some immigrants, some born here – to all live in a household together.

And then, with this show, I grew up watching and loving all these college comedies that are fratty, like Animal House. Those movies were all from the white male point of view. I had a great time in college, and I wished that was on TV. So, Justin and I were just like, “Wouldn’t it be great to do that?” I don’t know why other people aren’t doing it, but it’s really fun to be these pioneers in these spaces and show really fun, inclusive casts and people who don’t normally get to be in these kinds of shows. We’re having a really good time.

JUSTIN NOBLE: Yeah, it’s just a blast. I feel like my week-to-week life is going to a Sunday brunch with my friends, who are all female, and then hearing stories about all of their trials and tribulations, and insane stories through college. Just knowing what actually exists in the world and what hasn’t been put out in content, it just felt like an untapped market to have fun. I’m so glad that it’s been received the way it has been.

Justin, what did you learn from Season 1 that you wanted to carry over, or dig deeper into with Season 2?

NOBLE: There’s so much about female friendships and how slowly they form, and how important these figures come into each other’s lives. That felt like something to really follow. One of the notes that we would always give to the cast in Season 1, because they hit it off immediately, was to remind them they just met three weeks ago, in this world. That does really change, over the first two months of college. And now that we start up again after Thanksgiving, they’re like a family that you see in ensemble TV shows, but they still have really interesting dynamics that are brewing. There are lots of similarities between Leighton and Whitney that make them pop in certain ways together. And Bela is a little bit of an oddball outsider. Just seeing how the cast embodied the roles has really informed the trajectories for the characters and where we throw them in Season 2, which is lots of funny and horny situations coming their way.

When you start a season, how do you approach figuring out what you want to do? Does it start with themes that you want to explore? Do you start with a list of what you want each character to do and experience? When you have an ensemble like this, how do you break your season?

KALING: The good news about a second season is that we wrote ourselves into a corner in a lot of these storylines, so we had to figure those out. Season 1 is always the most challenging because you’re like, “We could do anything we want.” Creativity, a lot of writing, is born from limitations. We were really excited that we were like, “Okay, we have to figure all this out.” That was the momentum that pushed us through the first four or five episodes, and then it was setting up what the challenges would be for this season. I think we have some really, really interesting love interests, especially for Alyah [Chanelle Scott]’s character, Whitney. She’s dating a guy that she would not normally be with. Actually, almost everyone is with people that they wouldn’t normally be with, and you’ll see how that affects these girls and makes them grow.

NOBLE: One of the things that Mindy and I love about the show is that we get to tackle issues that girls who are 18, 19 and 20 are dealing with, which are, unfortunately, plentiful. There are plenty of issues that we can dive into, and we can talk about them in ways where we can find some comedy along the way that can make the issue still poignant, but sneak in with a couple laughs. That’s really rewarding for us, as we do it. It’s fun because sometimes we’ll talk and be like, “What’s an issue that we can pursue?” And then, all of a sudden, we’ll start thinking of a joke that has nothing to do with it, and we’re like, “Well, we’ll do that. That’s a funny set piece we can do. That’s a good theme for a party.” There’s only so much you can tell your brain exactly what to think, in a given moment.

Because so much of the first season for Kimberly took her on a journey with Nico, it was a little disappointing to see he wouldn’t return for Season 2, and we wouldn’t get a chance to see what happened. But at the same time, as I started watching the season, the dynamic with Jackson became so much fun that I wanted to keep seeing more of that. How did that come about? When you came up with that new character, did you always think of him as a possibility for Kimberly, or did that evolve later?

KALING: We always thought of him as a possibility for Kimberly. I just really like that this girl that’s an activist and who’s so deeply good, also just really likes a hot guy, like anyone else. I think this idea of, “Are you superficial, or are you not?,” is a really fun storyline for her because she so doesn’t think of herself that way. She’s like, “I’m a social justice warrior. I’m not that way, at all.” And also, Pauline [Chalamet] is so funny and talented doing that kind of stuff with such earnestness. At least for me, I don’t want a lot of these love interest to stick around. I’m a little bit in the pool of no one is really that fun when they’re in a long term, happy, serious relationship, and college isn’t like that for most people. I’m like, “Let’s just show that.”

I’m one of those viewers that, as much as I might have been disappointed, if you write me an interesting character or storyline, then I’m good with that too. I really enjoyed where that went.

KALING: It’s a Carrie Bradshaw. She had Big, but the show is nothing without Berger and all these other characters. We think it’s nice to mix things up.

NOBLE: The couple that coupled down in college and had a kid right after college, in real life, they scare me. I know so many of them, and we just had such different journeys that I don’t know how to relate to that. I think college is a time for exploring and having fun, and so our girls emulate that.

There are just so many funny things this season. Is there a storyline you’re most looking forward to fans getting to see?

NOBLE: I’m just so stoked for a wide audience to see some stories that are traditionally more niche queer content that Leighton embraces, as she goes through her coming out journey. There are so many specifics that I think are fun and interesting, and I’m excited to not only entertain with them, but to educate a little bit about what it’s like to come out on a college campus.

KALING: I really do love the Leighton storyline. It’s so fun, and I felt like I learned a lot from that. It was interesting, just anthropologically. I really love Bela’s story of starting this newspaper. She was so idealistic and thought it would be easy, and I thought her reaction was really real, the minute there was any adversity, just to be like, “I quit,” or she tried to. That’s the ups and downs of trying to start your own thing. It’s so hard, and I really think that storyline’s very funny and relatable.

Are you guys already thinking ahead to a possible Season 3? Do you see a very clear future for these four young women? At the end of this series, if we were to flash forward to 5 or 10 years from that moment, do you feel like you’d know where they’d end up, or are you still having fun exploring and figuring out what Season 3 would be?

KALING: I don’t think I’ve thought that far. Justin might have.

NOBLE: There’s a big timeline behind me, and we’re gonna do a Six Feet Under finale type of episode where we flash forward and see how they all die.

KALING: I’m really taking it season by season. It would be amazing, if we could come back for another season. We love the show, and we love our crew, and the girls are so fun, so we would love to do it again. But I really don’t know, and that’s nice. We go into each season really open-minded about what’s gonna happen. That’s what I’ve done, on every show. A lot of classy showrunners are like, “I knew the last season when I wrote the pilot,” or “I knew the last scene and what the shot would be.” You’re like, “What?! How?”

NOBLE: Another thing that I think is cool about our show is that it feels current, and to stay current, we have to be changing as it goes. We have to pull ideas from what 2022 is, and what 2023 is, as we move along, as opposed to deciding in advance where they’re gonna go. I also think the type of character we’re pursuing – a person who’s 18 and 19 years old – if they think they know what they’re gonna do, that’s probably the one thing they definitely won’t do. I was a biochemical engineering major, and I dropped that shit so fast, so hard. It’s about embracing the curveballs as we go, and keeping it all fresh.

