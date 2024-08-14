The Big Picture The Shade trailer reveals a family facing supernatural threats and grief, starring Chris Galust, Dylan McTee, and Laura Benanti.

Laura Benanti brings her award-winning talent to The Shade, alongside up-and-coming stars like Galust and McTee.

Multiple horror films are set for release this fall, with The Shade adding to the lineup of chilling movies to watch out for.

A mysterious, horrifying specter haunts the first trailer for The Shade. Chris Galust, Dylan McTee, and Laura Benanti star as a shattered family who have to face their grief and a supernatural menace. The upcoming horror film has been acquired by Level 33 Entertainment and will be released in theaters this fall.

In the trailer, the Beckman family is grieving the recent loss of their father. Twenty-year-old Ryan (Galust) is living with his mother (Benanti) and apprenticing at a tattoo shop, while trying to keep an eye on the youngest Beckman son, James (Sam Duncan). But Jason (McTee), the oldest Beckman brother and a successful college athlete, mysteriously returns home mid-semester - and he hasn't come home alone. With him is an enigmatic, nightmarish spirit that threatens to destroy what's left of the Beckman family. At first, only Ryan can see the spectral entity - but when James sees it too, he realizes that it's all too real. The Shade was written and directed by first-time feature director Ryan Chipman; it will be released in hundreds of theaters this fall.

Image via Level 33 Entertainment

Who Are the Stars of 'The Shade'?

Close

Benanti is the most seasoned member of the cast. A Tony-winner for her role in the 2008 revival of Gypsy, Benanti starred in No Hard Feelings and Tick, Tick...Boom!, and has also appeared on Nashville, Supergirl, and The Gilded Age. She has also starred in a series of recurring sketches on Late Night with Stephen Colbert as Melania Trump. A relative newcomer to the screen, Galust starred in Mending the Line with Brian Cox, First Love with Diane Kruger, and the 2020 remake of the VHS horror cult classic Castle Freak. Duncan has appeared in small parts on Saturday Night Live, and was one of the child versions of Colin Robinson on What We Do in the Shadows. McTee starred on Sweet/Vicious and Roswell, New Mexico; he can next be seen with horror veteran Shawnee Smith in the supernatural thriller Psychopomp. The film will also star Michael Boatman (Spin City), Mariel Molino (Promised Land), and Germain Arryo (Ratched).

There are a bevy of horror films due out this fall, including the English-language remake of Speak No Evil; the all-puppet horror film Abruptio; the adventure film Monster Summer; the gorehound threequel Terrifier 3; the Hugh Grant chiller Heretic; the anthology horror film V/H/S/Beyond; and Smile 2, the sequel to 2022's sleeper horror hit.

The Shade will be released this fall; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for The Shade below.