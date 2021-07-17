Given the dominance of superhero movies within today’s film culture, many superhero films that were initially deemed critical disappointments or underperformed financially have been rediscovered and eventually found their audiences. Movies like Mystery Men, Dredd, and Darkman among others have developed into beloved cult classics. Earlier this summer, The Rocketeer celebrated its 30th anniversary, and now is a better time than ever to revisit another 90s superhero adventure based on a 1930s character.

1994’s The Shadow was inspired by the pulp character created by Walter B. Gibson in 1931. The enigmatic vigilante "who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men” has been depicted in countless comic books, novels, television shows, games, and an iconic radio drama starring Orson Welles. The 1994 film starred Alec Baldwin as Lamont Cranston, an ancient drug kingpin granted the powers of invisibility and mind control as he takes on the titular alter-ego “The Shadow.”

Incorporating 30s nostalgia into a stylish noir adventure, The Shadow is an energetic hidden gem worth rediscovering during today’s superhero movie renaissance. It’s a self-aware adaptation of a dark, brooding character that acknowledges the silliness of the premise and recreates the period setting with excellent production design. Regardless of your awareness of the original source material, The Shadow’s over-the-top zippinees and sincerely ridiculous dialogue make it clear the type of pulp serial the film is satirizing.

Much of the central conceit works because of Baldwin’s terrific performance. Baldwin easily slips into the role of a billionaire playboy who leads a double life battling the forces of the criminal underworld. Baldwin doesn’t overtly wink at the camera, but his whole-hearted delivery of lines as goofy as “I dreamed I tore all the skin off my face and was somebody else underneath.” It’s written as what a child’s perception of a tough guy would be, a clever interpretation of a character originally created as a “darker” take on a costumed character that was still aimed at children. Baldwin added more jokes to the screenplay by veteran David Koepp.

The film also manages to untangle the complex mythology of a character who has existed within multiple continuities since his inception. Cranston’s origin is concise and has a clear direction; he was a ruthless drug lord who offered a shot at redemption by fighting evil. It’s by no means a particularly inventive story arc, but it's functional in defining why Cranston is so secluded. Baldwin’s performance works best when he connects Cranston’s past with his powers; he seeks to embody other bodies and cloak his appearance because he disguises the man he once was.

Cranston’s primary nemesis is Shiwan Khan (John Lone), a distant heir to Genghis Khan who emerges from his descendant’s sarcophagus and plots to detonate an atomic bomb within the heart of New York City. While this is certainly the aspect of the film that has aged the worst, as the cultural insensitivity of the 30s antagonist is played completely straight and perhaps would’ve worked better if it directly acknowledged the issues with the original interpretation. Lone is at least having a ton of fun chewing the scenery, and the heightened confrontations between him and Baldwin feature both actors trying to outdo each others’ confidence.

The film’s take on Cranston’s love interest Margo Lane (Penelope Ann Miller) fares a lot better, as her socialite character easily sees through Baldwin’s outwards personna and uncover his secret. Lane is the daughter of nuclear scientist Dr. Reichardt (Ian McKellen), and her own investigation into her father’s suddenly erratic behavior after he’s caught under Khan’s spell allows her to actively participate within the conflict, rather than just showing up to be rescued by The Shadow. Baldwin and Miller have terrific chemistry, and the film suitably ends with the two uniting in their pursuit of justice and not divulging into romantic melodrama.

Like every cult 90s movie, Tim Curry shows up, and his performance as a spineless underling of Khan elevates a stock character. The heightened caricatures of the side performances don’t become grating because of how precisely director Russell Mulcahy incorporates the period elements, crafting sprawling galas, detailed science labs, and lonely underpasses that feel like a matte painting come to life. The Highlander director knows how to depict New York City as a lived-in environment prior to the introduction of the fantastical elements. There’s also a fun visual cue that zips between locations when depicting telegraph and phone communication.

Similar to Highlander, the action choreography finds the right balance between meticulous staging and chaotic franticness. With Highlander the precision of the sword fights made sense given the film’s focus on ancient warriors, and in The Shadow it is effective given the more primitive early television stunt work the film is emulating. Cranston’s mind control over other characters is creatively incorporated, but rightfully the film’s climax is centered solely on him and Khan.

While some of the early digital effects haven’t aged great (as is common among many 90s action films), nothing about the film feels cheap and the 2013 Blu-Ray restoration looks fantastic. Of course, a Jerry Goldsmith score is always going to be a benefit, and Goldsmith cleverly integrates the classic television theme. Modern musical elements such as a nightclub number from Diane Warren and the credits song “Original Sin” from Taylor Dunne surprisingly fit within the nostalgic soundtrack.

The Shadow’s unique blend of playful nostalgia within a darker vigilante story failed to capture the hearts of moviegoers during its initial run. The bold stylistic choices make the film even more appealing as an alternate approach to the genre given the plethora of superhero content available now compared to the more limited options in 1994. Not every superhero film that bombed critically and financially is a “hidden gem” worthy of reappreciation, but The Shadow is a case in which the passage of time has highlighted its merit.

