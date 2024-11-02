In an action genre filled with dozens of takes on similar concepts, few films in recent memory have awed as much as The Shadow Strays. Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, the movie follows a young woman who has been trained since adolescence as a lethal assassin, eventually taking the skills taught to her by the shady organization "The Shadows" to try and save a young boy from the worst of Jakarta's criminal underground. Despite its plot bearing similar elements to many of the medium's biggest films, The Shadow Strays sets itself apart immediately, using elements like bombastic gore and devastating emotion to create something utterly distinct.

It's an ingenious approach whose success is largely owed to how the film presents its lead, the young 13 (Aurora Ribero), and not only because of the fantastic acting that Ribero brings to the role. It's how the film avoids a particularly toxic trope that allows it to thrive how it does: its refusal to sexualize her and the many other women that make up its cast. It may seem simple, but in an action genre where even films led by women can't resist turning them into sex objects, this refusal to reduce its leads' worth to her appearance creates a kind of film that other creators should learn from.

‘The Shadow Strays’ Doesn’t Put Its Star in a Box

Image via Frontier Pictures

Not many films take the time to explore the nuances of their premise like The Shadow Strays does, all while offering the nonstop action that viewers love to see. 13 is a 17-year-old "shadow," an operative for a clandestine organization that abducted her as a child and trained her to become one of the countless killers they have under their control. She's mentored by the battle-hardened Umbra (Hana Malasan), a no-nonsense woman who advises the girl to leave behind her identity if she wants to succeed in this life. Refusing to abandon her humanity, though, 13 eventually decides to rescue the young Monji (Ali Fikry), a boy who was abducted by the criminal masterminds who'd recently killed his mother. What follows is a movie filled with action that may ring similar to longtime lovers of the genre; from the gritty Atomic Blonde to your more typical The Killer, many films follow a lethal woman who decides to use her talents for good. But The Shadow Strays makes the concentrated effort to be different and, in doing so, makes viewers realize that even in movies led by them, too much of the action genre just can't seem to stop sexualizing the women at its center.

From extremely inefficient skin-tight battle suits to gratuitous shots of our main character's body — usually while sleeping with the man that she just couldn't help but fall in love with during her mission — there are countless ways that action films practice subtle misogyny. It doesn't completely erase these great characters, but in putting so much focus into making sure her badass abilities still fit within the male gaze, these movies fail to create a truly nuanced action star for audiences to resonate with. The Shadow Strays shirks all of that, only showing our main women's bodies to stress the physical toll their lives of lethal servitude have inflicted and refusing to place 13 into some random romantic relationship, despite a clear opportunity for one. Instead of romance, the film ponders the complexities of maternal love between Umbra, 13, and Monji, investigating this kind of familial connection to spotlight the traumas of our main character and create a protagonist with a level of depth few action heroes ever receive. It's a refreshing approach that makes audiences more invested by crafting these women as actual characters without neglecting necessary character development to focus on sexualizing them throughout the plot.

‘The Shadow Strays’ Breaks Barriers and Bones

Close

The Shadow Strays definitely isn't the only action film that refuses to fall into often extremely sexist stereotypes. Gunpowder Milkshake is another movie with a primarily female cast that focuses on familial love rather than romantic, and Kate made sure to show that a person's gender should have no impact on creating some of the most gruesome fights this medium has ever seen. The Shadow Strays' ability to see its women as the complex characters they are, paired with the kind of jaw-dropping fight scenes that drive this genre, creates a kind of action movie that draws audiences in with its emotions as much as its bloodshed. These characters are allowed to be who they are without having to abide by the gender stereotypes that many unfortunately do today, and by granting them that freedom, The Shadow Strays creates a kind of complex story that viewers have rarely seen before.

The Shadow Strays (2024) Codename 13, a talented but reckless young assassin, is suspended after almost failing a mission. She befriends Monji, a boy who lost his mother to a crime syndicate. When Monji goes missing, 13 embarks on a vengeful quest to find him, defying her mentor and the organization, The Shadows, in the process. Release Date October 17, 2024 Director Timo Tjahjanto Runtime 144 Minutes Main Genre Action Cast Aurora Ribero , Hana Malasan , Ali Fikry , Kristo Immanuel , Taskya Namya , Andri Mashadi , Adipati Dolken , Agra Piliang

The Shadow Strays is Available to Stream on Netflix in the U.S.

WATCH ON NETFLIX