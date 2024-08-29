Redemption can be found in the most unlikely of places and there is no commodity quite as important as loyalty. Netflix has released the first trailer for its eagerly anticipated action film, The Shadow Strays, and the film is set to tap into the themes of redemption and loyalty. The Indonesian film is set to hit the streamer on October 17, and ahead of its arrival, Netflix has released a teaser trailer that offers a stirring glimpse into what lies ahead. Filled with several action cut scenes that include some exceedingly brutal takedowns, the teaser trailer also offers moments of calm and genuine affection. A young female assassin is on the rampage as she seeks to locate a young boy she has grown fond of after he is taken captive. The new trailer for The Shadow Strays clearly suggests that 13 will stop at nothing to be reunited with her boy.

While The Shadow Strays will arrive at Netflix in October, the film is set to first screen this September at the Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness. The upcoming film follows the story of Codename 13, a young assassin who finds herself suspended after a mission gone wrong. Per the logline, “During her downtime, [13] bonds with Monji, a boy who recently lost his mother to a crime syndicate. When Monji disappears, 13 embarks on a quest to find him, even if it means going against her mentor and the organization she belongs to, “The Shadows.” This will most likely put 13 in the crosshairs of both the syndicate which took Monji and her own organization. As the film explores 13's loyalty to Monji and The Shadows, it will also see the young assassin explore a redemption arc as she seeks out the boy.

Who is Behind 'The Shadow Strays'?

The Shadow Strays is written and directed by Timo Tjahjanto, while serving as producers on the project are Wicky V. Olindo and Anne P. Ralie. Tjahjanto is a famed name in Asian cinema with credits that include The Big 4 and The Night Comes For Us which stars Joe Taslim. The director also helmed May the Devil Take You for Netflix in 2018 and May the Devil Take You Too in 2020 for Shudder. Tjahjanto's work is set to become familiar to Western audiences as he comes onboard to direct Nobody 2, the followup to Bob Odenkirk-led action movie. With The Shadow Strays making a stop at TIFF, it marks the second Tjahjanto production that has made it to the film festival after his 2016 film Headshot.

The Shadow Strays will see its cast consist of both new, exciting stars and already established stalwarts. Aurora Ribero stars as 13, Hana Malasan plays Umbra, a veteran assassin and 13’s strict mentor. Ali Fikry portrays Monji, Adipati Dolken plays a villainous role as Prasetyo, a corrupt cop, while Andri Mashadi plays Ariel, the sadistic boss of the crime syndicate.

The Shadow Strays arrives the streaming service Netflix on October 17. See the teaser trailer above.