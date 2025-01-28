Another Jackie Chan action flick is ready to make its way to your screen as the action star has recently wrapped filming for his latest project, The Shadow's Edge. The movie reunites Chan with the talented Chinese director, Larry Yang, with whom he collaborated in Ride On, an action-comedy about a washed-up stuntman and his stunt horse. The film released in 2023 was an international hit, especially within Asia, becoming the highest-grossing Chinese film in Japan since 2022 and also setting records in Malaysia, ranking among the top three Chinese films in the country in 2023. Chan and Yang will be hoping to strike the same chord with audiences with their second collaborative effort, which Deadline reports has just wrapped filming in Macau.

The Shadow's Edge sees Chan as a veteran surveillance expert for the Macau Police Service who's been asked out of retirement to help crack down on an elusive, violent criminal gang running rogue in the city. Though the police unit is already equipped with an elite team of young detectives, they will find themselves in need of some old tricks that Chan's character will pass on. The heist thriller will feature a thrilling showdown between traditional tracking techniques and state-of-the-art technology as the police and criminals lock horns in a fierce battle to outwit each other, setting the stage for an intense game of cat and mouse.

As expected from that plot, The Shadow's Edge will feature some high-intensity action sequences and there will be lots of blood, judging by the first-look image above. In the behind-the-scenes image, Chan is seen sitting on the floor with the director, Yang crouching next to his side, both laughing probably at a failed take. The moment seems to have been caught in between filming a heavy action scene as Chan appears badly bruised and heavily blood-soaked.

'The Shadow's Edge's Cast Includes 'Seventeen' Band Member Jun

Image via Golden Network Asia

The Shadow's Edge will feature performances from some of China's best talents, including Tony Leung Ka Fai who last starred alongside Chan two decades ago in the 2005 martial arts fantasy film, The Myth. Leung is also set to feature in Tsui Hark's hotly anticipated historical adventure, Legends of the Condor Heroes: The Gallants about Genghis Khan's invasion of the Song Dynasty. The call sheet also includes outstanding young actress Zhang Zifeng (Sister), and Ci Sha (Creation of the Gods I & II). TheShadow's Edge will also notably star K-pop star Wen Junhui aka Jun of the Seventeen band, who is steadily racking up his filming credits.

Ride On producer Victoria Hon is also back to work with Yang as a producer on The Shadow's Edge. There's currently no release date for the movie, but one should be in place soon as the film looks to woo international buyers at the upcoming European Film Market. Jackie Chan will next delight audiences in the anticipated legacy sequel, The Karate Kid: Legends, which debuts on May 30, 2025.