The Big Picture Amazon Prime Video's first South African original, The Shakedown, premieres globally on August 8.

The comedy follows a man entangled in a crime after his mistress threatens to expose their affair.

Directed by Ari Kruger and starring Carl Beukes, Emmanuel Castis, and Julia Anastasopoulos.

A Cape Town caper goes hilariously awry in the new trailer for The Shakedown. The film is Amazon Prime Video's first-ever South African original. It will debut on the streaming service worldwide on August 8.

As seen in the new trailer, medical aid broker Justin Diamond (Carl Beukes) has it all: a successful business, a loving family - oh, and a beautiful mistress on the side. Unfortunately, that mistress threatens to expose their affair unless she pays him one million rand (a little over $55,000 USD). Unwilling to pay her off, Justin turns to his black-sheep brother Dovi (Emmanuel Castis), who has connections in the Cape Town underworld. His attempt at intimidation goes terribly wrong, and before long he's got a dead body on his hands. Worse, his mistress' father is a much-feared mob boss who's now sent a ruthless hired killer out to get revenge - and now his wife (Julia Anastasopoulos) is getting suspicious, too. Along the way, we encounter murder, mayhem, the world's tiniest revolver, and a male silicone sex doll. The trailer brings to mind comedies like Very Bad Things or Rough Night, but with a distinctly South African spin.

Who Are the Creatives Behind 'The Shakedown'?

The Shakedown was directed and co-written by Ari Kruger in his feature debut; he is best known in South Africa for the ShowmaxStar series Tali's Diary. Co-writer Daniel Zimbler also worked on Tali's Diary. Star Beukes played the Archangel Gabriel on the SyFy apocalyptic series Dominion, and has also guested on Homeland and NCIS: Los Angeles. Castis, who plays his brother, guest starred on Black Sails and Warrior, and is next slated to appear in the Viola Davis/Antony Starr thriller G20. Anastasopoulos is a South African artist and actor best known for her web series Julia DIY. Other stars of the film include Milton Schorr (One Piece), James Borthwick (The Crown), David Isaacs (SOS), rapper Jack Parow, and newcomer Berenice Barbier.

A small handful of South African films have previously achieved international attention. The Gods Must Be Crazy, a story about a young San boy trying to dispose of a troublesome Coke bottle, became a surprise hit in the US in the 1980s. More recently, the Johannesburg-set science fiction actioner District 9 became an international hit in 2009, launching Neill Blomkamp's career.

The Shakedown will premiere on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on August 8, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for The Shakedown below.