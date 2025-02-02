The Shawshank Redemption is one of the most uplifting dramas ever made, but that's not because it's happy the whole time. Like many other great films, the mood has its dark times and lighter times, and the characters have a lot to do with how well these tonal shifts succeed. Of course, in a movie as well-crafted as Shawshank, they all work. Writer-director Frank Darabont writes even minor characters carefully enough to give them personalities that ring true and keep this gripping story believable. Together, they make this prison complex feel as real and absorbing as any other setting.

Whether they're good, bad, or somewhere in between, all the characters in The Shawshank Redemption add to the story—even if just for a scene or two. Jake the Crow, for instance, only shows up a couple of times and yet imbues Brooks (James Whitmore) with so much likability. Different characters have different functions: some are supposed to be hated, whereas others are supposed to be loved, and some may occupy a more ambivalent territory. In any case, we don't have to love a character to enjoy watching them onscreen. With that in mind, this list will rank the best characters in The Shawshank Redemption. They are by turns despicable, lovable, amusing, tragic, and complex, but they all perform their specific function in a way that elevates this story of darkness, perseverance, and friendship.

10 The man killed on Andy's first night at Shawshank

Frank Medrano

Image via Columbia Pictures

When new inmates arrive at Shawshank, they're greeted with mockery by all the other prisoners. They jeer from behind a gate, which isn't the warmest kind of welcome. It's even tradition to bet on who's going to break down later that evening, as somebody always does. While Red believes that Andy is going to be the one this time, the one who panics turns out to be a much heavier man. Heywood speaks to him through the bars to make him break, a tactic that proves all too successful.

When this guy screams, "I don't belong here!" in the middle of the night, the cellblock erupts in celebration and chants, "Fresh fish!" It gets so loud that Hadley and a few other guards arrive. Unfortunately, the new inmate is in such a state that he doesn't even shut up when Hadley orders him to. Even Heywood wants him to shut up at this point, but he doesn't. He's then taken out of his cell and beaten to death. The following morning, Andy asks what his name is. No one knows, which makes his death all the more harrowing and representative of this prison's cruelty.

9 Guard Wiley

Don McManus

Custom Image via Columbia Pictures

Any guard who's willing to casually tell an inmate that he's going to "pinch a loaf" is likable enough to be an anomaly in Shawshank Penitentiary. When Andy's letters pay off, and the state sends a bunch of books to the prison, Wiley is happy for him. Notice how he smiles when Andy tells him they sent two hundred dollars and immediately retracts his smile when he notices that Hadley isn't amused at all by the situation. The audience can sense that Wiley was rooting for Mr. Dufresne's project all along.

While it's a triumphant moment when Andy plays opera over the intercom, the viewer feels a little bad for poor Wiley. All he wanted to do was use the bathroom, and Andy took advantage of his trust in a fashion that would no doubt get him in deep trouble with the Warden. It's funny how helpless he sounds when he tries to unlock himself from the bathroom and calls, "Andy?" The guy reads Jughead, for goodness' sake. Wiley is the most likable guard by a mile and accomplishes this with limited screen time.

8 Bogs

Mark Rolston

Image via Columbia Pictures

Andy's first few years in Shawshank are the worst, and Bogs is responsible for that. He and his buddies are known as The Sisters, known for sexually assaulting other inmates. When Red warns Andy about them, he says they don't technically qualify as homosexual because "you have to be human first." That winds up being an accurate description, as Bogs goes on to rape Andy routinely. The scene when these two first meet in the shower is chilling, as are their other encounters, thanks to Mark Rolston's sadistic performance.

The famous line about how "prison is no fairy-tale world" is one of the best quotes in The Shawshank Redemption, and it's spoken about Andy's ordeal with Bogs. As awful as this man is, Bogs is pretty integral to the movie's realism and grit. It's also very satisfying to watch him finally get beaten to a pulp, making him one of the more memorable characters in this story.

7 Heywood

William Sadler