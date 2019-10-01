The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 225 – ‘The Shawshank Redemption’, 25 Years Later

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re looking back at The Shawshank Redemption as the film reaches its 25th anniversary. We look at the film’s enduring popularity contrasted against its minimal influence, the surprising darkness that permeates the entire picture, the films of director Frank Darabont, if Shawshank‘s popularity is deserved, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

