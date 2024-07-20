Written and directed by Frank Darabont, The Shawshank Redemption is one of the most quotable movies of the '90s. Darabont directed three of the most rewatchable Stephen King adaptations, virtually regarded as the best. This incredible story follows a banker who is put in jail for double homicide, befriends the "only guilty man in Shawshank," and establishes a reputation for himself that lands him in favor with the guards. The film has so many wonderful qualities that it's hard to list them all: Sir Roger Deakins' cinematography, the performances, the score. However, arguably, nothing makes this film more memorable than its dialogue and narration.

There are too many excellent lines here to count them all, and even deciding on the best is a challenge. To narrow them down, one cannot simply decide on which are the catchiest or most poetic-sounding; Darabont's screenplay is too strong, and dozens of his lines fit those criteria. Thus, it's important to also take into account how these lines are delivered to convey thematic intent, what is communicated about the speakers of these lines, how the camera visually supports these words with imagery, and how the specific context of each line emphasizes its meaning. In short, the most impressive quotes from The Shawshank Redemption elevate this story of perseverance and friendship to heights rarely accomplished in popular cinema.

10 "I had to come to prison to be a crook."

Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins)

Image via Columbia Pictures

One of the reasons why The Shawshank Redemption is one of the best escape movies ever made is its sense of humor. When Andy (Tim Robbins) is explaining to Red (Morgan Freeman) all the illegal things he's been doing to make Warden Norton (Bob Gunton) rich, Red tells him that the warden's probably going to get caught anyway. But then Andy replies that the trail of fraud would lead to a man who doesn't exist, following that up by saying that he was an honest man before he was arrested: "I had to come to prison to be a crook."

Oh, the irony. This comment not only makes Red (and the audience) laugh but also sets in motion the idea that Andy's willing to play as dirty as the system (allegedly) played him. If he's willing to aid the warden with his corrupt financial plan, then what else is he willing to do? The smile on Andy's face reveals he holds no remorse for breaking the rules. He's not just an obedient banker helping out with taxes anymore; he can be creative, too.

9 "I mean, seriously, how often do you really look at a man's shoes?"

Ellis Boyd Redding (Morgan Freeman)

Image via Columbia Pictures

On Andy's final night in Shawshank, he is first filmed from the waist up. But after his escape, the film returns to the scene with the camera panning down to show that he's wearing Warden Norton's shiny black shoes. Amusingly, Red recalls that no one noticed because no one pays attention to a man's shows. This quote poses a funny rhetorical question that brings an even bigger smile to the viewer's face. It feels like a moment of observational comedy, adding levity to a moment of joy and revelation for the audience.

It's such a risk to wear that fancy footwear on his way to his cell, so it feels like Andy's confidence came from not only a general sense of social insight but also a strong understanding of just how much the Shawshank guards and prisoners pay attention. Andy's audacity to do and say what he wants in front of his overseers has increased over the past few decades (the incident on the roof, the record player, calling the warden "obtuse"), and this is the final (and best) example of his open disobedience.

8 "Hope is a dangerous thing. Hope can drive a man insane."

Ellis Boyd Redding (Morgan Freeman)

Image via Columbia Pictures

After spending two weeks in the dreaded hole, Andy says it's the easiest time in the hole he's ever done: Mozart was in his head (as well as his heart) the whole time. Such spectacular music helps him remember that there's a world out there, and it represents to him the tenacity of the human spirit, which cannot die. Red doesn't appreciate that kind of sentiment, though; he points a spoon at him and says, "Hope is a dangerous thing. Hope can drive a man insane."

Red has been in Shawshank 20 years longer than Andy, so it's understandable why he doesn't hold on to hope the way Andy does. The opera fan replies that Brooks had that very same mentality, implying that having no hope on the inside will leave you helpless if you ever get out. To this point, Red just leaves, showing further that he can't afford to accept that mindset. When he's talking about "a man," he's talking about himself, and this inner conflict is explored throughout the film.

7 "And when they put you in that cell, and those bars slam home, that's when you know it's for real."

Ellis Boyd Redding (Morgan Freeman)

Image via Columbia Pictures

This is one of many moments when a superb narrator further elevates an already great movie. Technically, Red's comments here are in light of Andy's first evening at Shawshank prison, but he's really talking about everybody's first night there. He describes getting stripped naked and doused with a sanitizing powder that burns the skin, yet it still doesn't feel like prison. Only after the bars close does the realization truly hit.

This quote is a great way to prepare the viewer for the scene that unfolds: various prisoners try to get one of the "new fish" to have an emotional breakdown, as they all know the first night is the worst. In a way, the scene that follows Red's narration is almost like a verification from every other guy who's locked up. All the better that this quote is in the second person as if to suggest that Red is certain that whoever is listening wouldn't disagree if they had to go through that first night themselves.

6 "Prison is no fairy-tale world."

Ellis Boyd Redding (Morgan Freeman)

Image via Columbia Pictures

One of the most brutal scenes in The Shawshank Redemption is underscored by Red's narration: "I wish I could tell you Andy fought the good fight, and the Sisters let him be. I wish I could tell you that, but prison is no fairy-tale world." At this point, the story establishes that it's willing to forgo comfort for realism, as the protagonist is assaulted by three men. That Red refers to prison as a "world" almost makes it sound like it's not of this Earth, someplace where there is no justice.

Meanwhile, the camera pans away from the assault. The fact that viewers don't see Andy as he gets kicked shows his powerlessness in the current situation. In a way, this scene is an excellent example of when setting a tone and heavily implying an action is more important than explicitly showing the action itself. Red's narration also ushers in a dark montage that displays the cruel routine of prison life. The notion that "prison is no fairy-tale world" hangs over the rest of the narrative and gives an idea of how much adversity Andy will have to overcome.

5 "He's just institutionalized."

Ellis Boyd Redding (Morgan Freeman)

Image via Columbia Pictures

After Brooks nearly kills Heywood (William Sadler), Red explains to the others that Brooks is "just institutionalized." He's an important man in Shawshank, the librarian, an educated man, but that's not how he would appear in the outside world after fifty years behind bars. Brooks nearly cut Heywood's throat just because he was so desperate to stay in prison. As Red remarks, "These walls are funny: first, you hate them, then you get used to them. Enough time passes, you get so you depend on them." Insights like this probably helped the movie become so popular over cable television.

This quote not only explains what happened in the library and what will happen in Brooks's subsequent montage; it also explains Red's ability to empathize with that kind of "institutionalized" mentality. He's not so different from Brooks, really, being in Shawshank for 20 years at the beginning of the film. Indeed, there are multiple other times when it seems that he's accepted his fate to a life in prison. This "institutionalized" quote is integral to both Brooks's and Red's character development.

4 "Salvation lies within."

Warden Norton and Andy Dufresne (Bob Gunton and Tim Robbins)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Relatively early on, the warden tells Andy that "salvation lies within" while handing the Bible to him through the latter's prison cell bars. Notice how, after doing a sweep of the room, Norton is now on the outside while Andy stands inside. The contrast between freedom and imprisonment is visually implied as the notion of salvation is invoked audibly. This line does a great job of establishing Norton's religious mentality while setting up the theme of deliverance from sin and, of course, redemption.

Nearly twenty years later, Andy repeats it back to the warden, and the Bible is still involved. Except this time, Andy writes the message on the inside cover, and Norton discovers that pages were cut out of the Book of Exodus in the shape of a rock hammer. The connection with Exodus is clear, but it's extra insulting to the pious warden that Andy hid the tool of his liberation within an object that Norton cherishes more than all others. Indeed, it's the warden's devotion that allows Andy's plan to succeed, as no guard would ever check the Bible during an inspection, making for a clever set-up to a satisfying inscription that was nearly 20 years in the making.

3 "So you just go ahead and stamp your form, Sonny, and stop wasting my time. Because, to tell you the truth, I don't give a sh*t."

Ellis Boyd Redding (Morgan Freeman)

Image via Columbia Pictures

After 40 years of a life sentence, Red is so used to living in Shawshank that he's not at all afraid of telling the parole officer exactly how he feels. The following monologue is one of the best ever written. Red goes on about how the word "rehabilitated" doesn't mean anything, how he regrets the murder he committed every single day, and how he wishes he could speak to his younger self. But, as he says, "That kid's long gone, and this old man is all that's left," as the camera slowly pushes into a closeup of his somber visage.

The frustration in Red's voice suggests that he isn't just angry at himself but angry at the parole officer. This is telling, as Red's refusal of hope has been a recurring theme throughout the movie. The people he's speaking to are his ticket out of prison, and the hope of getting out is sure to arise (in spite of himself) every time another parole meeting comes around. He resents that they tease him with the illusion of having a chance to be free, so when he says, "Stop wasting my time," what he essentially means is, "Stop playing with my emotions." There's a lot more to this speech, but this final stretch is arguably the best part.

2 "Get busy livin', or get busy dyin'."

Andy Dufresne and Ellis Boyd Redding (Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman)

Image via Columbia Pictures

After spending two months in the hole, Andy tells Red about his dream to go to Mexico. After Red tells him that he shouldn't think about pipe dreams and Mexico is far away from where they are, Andy says it comes down to a choice: "Get busy livin' or get busy dyin'." Andy still isn't letting himself give up on the notion of freedom, and this catchy line sums that up. The second time this quote appears, it's used by the last person expected: Red, who spent most of the movie without any delusions about getting out.

At this point, though, he is out and has decided to follow Andy to Zihuatanejo. Through voice-over, Red repeats the famous quote. Then the camera shows that he just engraved his name on the wall of the apartment where Brooks had also carved his name. The contrast between Brooks's inability and Red's ability to make it on the outside also works as a juxtaposition between Red's old attitude and his new, much more positive one. It's the perfect line to suggest the completion of his character arc.

1 "I hope."

Ellis Boyd Redding (Morgan Freeman)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Anaphora, or the repetition of a word or phrase at the beginning of successive clauses, is a rather dramatic rhetorical device that should be used sparingly. It's not easy to make such words sound natural on the page, let alone in narration. Yet, these final lines in The Shawshank Redemption accomplish precisely that: "I hope I can make it across the border. I hope to see my friend and shake his hand. I hope the Pacific is as blue as it has been in my dreams. I hope."

The Shawshank Redemption has been building to this moment, with Red having hope and openly admitting it. He has come such a long way from stating that "hope is a dangerous thing," and the image of him taking that bus to Fort Hancock, Texas, to get across the border fills the audience with hope, too. Along with Thomas Newman's beautiful score and the wisely wordless scene that follows, these words help create one of the most well-deserved happy endings of all time.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

NEXT: The 10 Best Quotes from Apocalypse Now, Ranked