A cult classic can be defined in several different ways, but it's basically a movie that only gained a following after a disappointing release in theaters. Moreover, its fan base is particularly devoted — almost as if to make up for its lukewarm (or nonexistent) initial reception. Some of the major ones include A Clockwork Orange, Fight Club, The Room, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show. From that list alone, one can see how cult movies can vary extremely widely in quality, tone, subject matter, and impact on our culture. Cult movies have different ways of eventually gathering their respective fan bases. For Rocky Horror Picture Show and The Room, it was late-night showings in movie theaters. Meanwhile, A Clockwork Orange stirred controversy by inspiring violent attacks in Great Britain, which led Kubrick to pull the film from theaters. So, yes, the occasional cult classic can also be regarded among the greatest films ever made.

These films can become such cultural phenomena that people start wearing tee-shirts, public viewings spark around the world, and re-evaluations of the films lead to more acclaim than they initially received. Out of them all, one can argue that 1994's The Shawshank Redemption is the king of cult classics. Starring Tim Robbins as a relatively young man sent to life in prison for murdering his wife and Morgan Freeman as the prisoner who can get things for you, the film takes place almost solely in the prison and occurs over two decades. In the thirty-plus years since it was released in theaters, the film's impression on our culture has grown immense. From its quotability to its commercial value, here are the biggest reasons why we might consider The Shawshank Redemption the ultimate cult classic.