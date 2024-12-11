When talking about all-time classic horror films, it's hard to get through a conversation without mentioning The Shining. The 1980 Stanley Kubrick adaptation of one of Stephen King's most celebrated novels is beloved for a handful of haunting reasons. Now, to honor the nightmare’s 45th anniversary next year, The Shining is getting a "shiny" new 4K steelbook.

The Walmart exclusive 4K/Blu-ray/Digital combo pack features a simplistic yet extremely effective design. On a chilling blood-red backdrop, the film's famous ax is seen cutting through the steelbook. It's the same image that Warner Brothers used for their iconic moments slipcover line, but its new steelbook aesthetic makes it extra chilling. This isn't the first time The Shining has come to 4K. The film was originally released on the format to celebrate both its 40th anniversary and the debut of the long-awaited sequel Doctor Sleep in 2019. This edition looks to have all the same bonus content as that initial version.

What Is ‘The Shining’ About?

Close

This adaptation follows Jack Torrence (Jack Nicholson) who's a struggling writer trying to get his groove back. His attempt leads him and his family to The Overlook Hotel, where Jack has taken the role of its caretaker during the off-season. However, Jack gets more than he bargained for when cabin fever officially kicks in and the supposed spirits of the hotel start to take advantage of him. This is something both Jack and his son Danny (Danny Lloyd) have to manage to varying degrees of success. With their spooky “Shining” connection, The Overlook wants to make them their next tragic piece of history.

Whether it be Kubrick's brilliantly unhinged direction, the iconic performances of Nicholson and Shelley Duvall or all the now-classic horror moments, The Shining remains one of the best genre films in history. That's despite King originally hating it for years. With a critics' certified fresh score of 83% and an audience rating of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, this haunted hotel flick is on most horror fans’ rewatch list during the dreaded winter months. Especially considering King's real-life experience staying in The Stanley Hotel inspired this atmospheric fright fest. That has always added an extra layer of terror to The Shining’s hypnotic game.

Where Can You Stream ‘The Shining'?

The Shining can currently be rented on all major paid VOD services, and the trailer can be viewed below. The new Walmart 4K steelbook is currently out of stock, but it can be previewed on their website. It’ll be $26.98 USD and will be released on February 4, 2025. That's just in time for The Shining’s 45th anniversary in the spring.