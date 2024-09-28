Editor's Note: The following contains discussions of sexual abuse.We all remember that infamous WTF scene from The Shining. As Wendy Torrance (Shelley Duvall) frantically searches the Overlook for her son Danny (Danny Lloyd), she encounters a handful of ghosts haunting the hotel — most notably, a man in a bear costume performing fellatio on another man. Though the scene lasts only a few seconds, it often leaves viewers wondering about the true meaning behind the "Bear Man."

This all comes after Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson), a writer and school teacher, takes the position of winter caretaker for the Overlook Hotel, remotely situated in the Colorado Rocky Mountains. As Jack feels the effects of cabin fever, spirals into a psychotic break, and is haunted by ghostly figures, he begins drinking again and violently turns on his wife and son, leaving them searching for a way out. Wendy’s discovery of the spirits marks a turning point in the film where viewers realize that these characters are not just figments of Jack or Danny’s imagination. With a closer look, the Bear Man is more deeply tied into the twisted history of the Overlook Hotel than expected.

Does the Bear Man Appear in Stephen King's Book?

Where else to start than the man who created it all? In Stephen King's original 1977 novel, the man dressed as a dog rather than a bear is named Roger. He is the secret lover of Horace “Harry” Derwent, a former owner of the Overlook Hotel. The Overlook is hosting a grand ball but Derwent will only allow Roger to join if he shows up in a dog costume. Derwent then publicly humiliates Roger in front of the gathering of wealthy guests. He pours champagne on Roger and cruelly forces him to bark and follow commands like a dog, all while guests “screamed with laughter” at the act. In the book, King describes how Roger becomes infatuated with Derwent after a trip together, though the former hotel owner does share the same interest. One of the ball guests reveals: “Harry told him if he came to the masked ball as a doggy, a cute little doggy, he might reconsider, and Roger is such a silly…” While Roger and Horace’s complicated, frankly, tragic, relationship in the book has hardly anything to do with Jack Torrance, it speaks to the tragedies and strange happenings that occurred in the Overlook Hotel.

What Have Been the Fan Theories of The Bear Man in Kubrick's 'The Shining'?

However, for some, this backstory alone does not fully explain the random and bizarre imagery included within the story. Well-known film critic Rob Ager posits that the Bear Man is a symbol of something deeper — the possible sexual abuse between Jack Torrance and his son, Danny. The film already has explicit moments of Jack’s emotionally and verbally abusive behavior towards his wife. Kubrick also includes subtle additions such as Jack reading a magazine with a headline referencing incest. Ager, who has both written an online chapter and published a YouTube video on the topic, repeatedly highlights the relationship between the “the bear costumed man” and Danny.

What is most interesting is how much bears actually do show up in Stanley Kubrick's film, especially around young Danny. In the Torrance’s Boulder apartment, Danny has a teddy bear pillow on his bed and similarly, in the family’s hotel room, Danny has a picture of two bears hanging right above his bed. There is also a bear-stuffed rug in the lounge, stuffed animals, and bear imagery on various magazines and artwork throughout the hotel. The recurring relationship between the image of the bear and Danny, along with the common connection between teddy bears and childhood innocence, makes the Bear Man a plausible symbol of child abuse.

Just as Roger was abused by Horace in the novel, his presence in the film highlights the presumed abuse between the father and son. Ager also points out a parallel between two similarly framed shots: the one of the Bear Man performing the sexual act and the one of Danny brushing his teeth. The two characters are positioned quite similarly, both leaning forward with their heads slightly out of the frame and engaging in actions that involve their mouths. Knowing Stanley Kubrick's meticulous and perfectionist approach to filmmaking, these two shots feel like more than just a coincidence. Whether these theories are believable to certain viewers, there are no doubt interesting and provocative conversations to be had about the character and its inclusion within the film.

For some, especially those who have not read the original story, Kubrick’s brief inclusion of King's sub-plot into the film is more confusing than scary. It can feel out of place when the film has not gone into any kind of backstory of the former owner. Regardless of whether you know the backstory of the Bear Man, have your own theories, or are completely dumbfounded by his presence, The Shining would not be what it is without its weirdest scene.

