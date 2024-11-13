It's subjective as to what the greatest horror movie ever made is, but when those lists come out every year, you'll find Stanley Kubrick's The Shining at or near the top every time alongside other classics such as The Exorcist, Psycho, and Halloween. Collider's own 'best of' list puts it at number five, in case you were curious. The Shining is remembered for many things, including Jack Nicholson's performance, the verbal abuse Shelley Duvall suffered on set, and the fact that the man who wrote the novel it's based on, Stephen King, absolutely hated it. Four decades later, though, it's still perhaps best known for Kubrick's masterful direction. He took a haunted house movie and made it a complex art film. Because of this, theories have abounded for years about what hidden message the director was really trying to convey.

'The Shining' Has a Message About the Genocide of Native Americans

Close

There are so many prevalent theories about the meaning behind The Shining that they were even compiled into a documentary, 2012's Room 237. Whether you buy any of these wild ideas is up to you, but even if you think every single one of them is a stretch, it's still fun to ponder them. Some theories suggest that the Overlook Hotel represents Hell, or that the confusing layout of the building is because the Torrance family is part of a CIA mind control experiment. Another far out theory is that The Shining is a retelling of the Greek king Theseus, who battles a minotaur in a labyrinth. In the film, young Danny Torrance (Danny Llloyd) is Theseus and the hedge maze is the labyrinth where he battles the minotaur, his father (Nicholson).

There are three theories, however, that hold the most interest with fans. The first is that Stanley Kubrick was using The Shining to speak about the Native American genocide. In a 1987 Washington Post article, writer Bill Blakemore tried to get his readers to buy into the idea with several suggestions. One of those is how in the movie it's revealed that the Overlook was constructed on a Native American burial ground, which is not part of King's novel. There are also the images the director uses, such as showing cans of Calumet baking soda, which has a picture of a Native American man on it. And those infamous scenes of hundreds of gallons of blood pouring out of the elevator? That's in reference to all the Native Americans who died during the creation of America.

The Number 42 in 'The Shining' Represents the Holocaust

In the same vein of historical atrocities committed against marginalized groups of people, another prominent theory revolves around The Holocaust, its connection to the number 42, and its use throughout the movie. In 1942, Adolf Hitler's Nazis began what was called the "Final Solution." Rather than just wanting to expel Jews from their controlled part of Europe, the Nazis decided to kill them all instead. They wanted to exterminate 11 million people and were successful in killing 6 million Jewish men, women, and children. What does this have to do with The Shining? Theorists have shown that Kubrick's film uses the number 42 many times throughout.

Even The New York Times examined this. Danny and his mother are shown watching The Summer of '42 on TV, and Dick Holloran (Scatman Crothers) at one point mentions the sum of $42 million. In King's novel, it's Room 217 that Danny Torrance is told to stay away from, and which he and his father both visit. This was changed to Room 237 in the movie. Take two and multiply it by three and then seven, and you get 42. Because of this, some fans theorize that the deeper allegory of The Shining is really the atrocities of The Holocaust.

'The Shining' Is Kubrick's Confession That He Faked the Moon Landing

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the biggest conspiracy theories out there is that the 1969 moon landing was fake. Those video images of Neil Armstrong walking on the moon were not real, but were instead filmed inside a movie studio, with Stanley Kubrick being the mastermind who made it all happen. Seeing as how Kubrick made the visual spectacle 2001: A Space Odyssey a year before, it's easy to see why his name would get attached to the theory. Where The Shining comes in is that theorists think this is where the director decided to confess eleven years later.

One of the sweaters Danny Torrance wears has Apollo 11 on it. Then there are those bizarre and memorable looking hexagons on the carpet. What does that have to do with anything? Well, the Kennedy Space Center is shaped like a hexagon. The theory even reaches for the boxes of Tang in the Overlook Hotel, because the orange drink was popular with astronauts. Room 237 comes back into play as well. If Kubrick didn't change 217 to 237 as a nod to the Final Solution, then he did it because some people think the moon is 237,000 miles from Earth. Sadly for them, this is wrong, as the moon is closer to 239,000 miles from us.

Are any of these theories correct? Probably not. But this just adds to what The Shining is. The imagery, the plot, the score, the strange scenes (what the heck is going on with that guy in the bear suit at the end?!), it all adds up to make the movie something unexplainable. The mystery of the unknown is perfect for horror. If Kubrick knowingly did any of this, either because he meant it, or just to mess with all of us, then he took that secret to his grave when he died in 1999. Either way, the enduring mystery of The Shining is one of the many alluring qualities that maintain its status as a classic over forty years later.

The Shining A family heads to an isolated hotel for the winter where a sinister presence influences the father into violence, while his psychic son sees horrific forebodings from both past and future. Release Date May 23, 1980 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Jack Nicholson , Shelley Duvall , Danny Lloyd , Scatman Crothers , Barry Nelson , Philip Stone Runtime 146 minutes Main Genre Horror

The Shining is available to watch on Prime in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME