Jamie Bell is the latest star attached to Apple TV+’s The Shining Girls. The Rocketman actor will join Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura for the series which will be adapted and executive produced by Silka Luisa, as well as executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio through his Appian Way Productions.

Based on the bestselling book by Lauren Beukes, The Shining Girls is a science fiction thriller about a serial killer in Chicago during the 1930s who stumbles upon a time-traveling device. The killer must murder “shining girls,” or bright young women full of potential, in order to continue traveling through time. Circumstances change when one of his victims, Kirby Mazrachi, survives and starts fighting back. Moss has been cast as Kirby, so it seems likely that Bell has been cast as the serial killer.

This will be Luisa’s debut series, a newcomer with only a few past credits to her name. It will be quite a feat to adapt a time-traveling opus like "The Shining Girls," but with a killer production team and cast behind her, this could be another hit for Apple TV+.

Bell is a great addition to the cast, who's coming off a wonderful performance in Amazon's just-released series Without Remorse. He's also been cast as the dancing icon Fred Astaire opposite Margaret Qualley as Ginger Rogers in the upcoming biopic Fred & Ginger, and just finished shooting Surrounded, a Western starring Letitia Wright and Michael K. Williams. Bell and his Without Remorse co-star Michael B. Jordan are certainly making up for the disappointing Fantastic Four with their great project choices, as The Shining Girls seems like an excellent chance for audiences to see another side to Bell's acting.

Moss was attached to the project back in the summer of 2020, and we didn’t receive a new piece of information until February 2021 with Moura’s casting. Production is said to start this summer in Chicago, so hopefully we won’t have to wait long for the series.

