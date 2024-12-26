Horror has plenty of iconic creepy locations. The Amityville Horror takes place in a house of real-life murder, Halloween has Michael Myers' dilapidated childhood home, and Friday the 13th calls Camp Crystal Lake home, just to name a few. The most popular, however, might be the Overlook Hotel from Stanley Kubrick's The Shining. It's where Jack Nicholson's Torrance family spends the winter when he's hired as a caretaker before everything goes so very wrong. The Overlook is a terrifying maze of corners and haunted rooms, and it's also based on a real place, the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado. Kubrick's Shining was never actually filmed at the Stanley, but the Mick Garris-directed miniseries from 1997 was, as was another popular film. In 1994, it was where Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels caused their own kind of chaos in Dumb and Dumber.

Stephen King Came up With 'The Shining' After Staying at the Stanley Hotel

No name has arguably contributed more to horror than Stephen King has throughout his half-century career. He has written countless influential books, with a plethora of them becoming modern classic horror films. King has also not been shy about discussing where he gets his ideas from, and most of them come from real-life inspiration. For example, his first novel, 1974's Carrie, is partially based on a bullied girl he once knew growing up. As for It, King tapped into his own fear of clowns and the time he shared an airplane with a guy dressed up as Ronald McDonald.

The backstory for his third novel, 1977's The Shining, is even scarier, at least for Stephen King himself. It has been discussed in biographies written about the author and was summed up by the Smithsonian Channel. In the fall of 1974, King, his wife, novelist Tabitha King, and his toddler son, Joe (who would later become horror novelist Joe Hill), took a trip to Colorado to stay at the Stanley Hotel in the Rocky Mountains. With the hotel about ready to close for the winter, King's family were the only guests. King stayed in Room 217, where he had a nightmare about Joe running through the hotel's long hallways screaming. When he woke up, he had an idea for his next novel.

'The Shining' Miniseries Was Filmed at the Stanley Hotel

Stanley Kubrick made a film adaptation of The Shining in 1980, starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall. While it might be regarded as one of the best and most popular horror movies ever made, Stephen King hated it. He didn't like that Nicholson's Jack Torrance was portrayed as crazy from the start, he didn't like how weak Shelley Duvall's Wendy acted, or how Dick Hallorann (Scatman Crothers) dies at the end when he survives in the novel. Kubrick even changed the haunted Room 217 to Room 237.

In 1997, King decided to correct what he saw as a massive error by writing the screenplay for a miniseries adaptation of The Shining. Starring Timothy Webber and directed by Mick Garris, this version of The Shining was not only more faithful to the novel but it was actually filmed at the real-life Stanley Hotel, whereas the feature film was made on an elaborate set.

Several 'Dumb and Dumber' Scenes Were Also Shot at the Stanley Hotel

The Shining miniseries isn't the only thing ever filmed at the Stanley Hotel — it's not even the most famous. Three years earlier, in 1994, it served as the setting for several scenes in Dumb and Dumber. In the film, dimwit best friends Lloyd Christmas (Carrey) and Harry Dunne (Daniels) take a road trip cross-country from Rhode Island to Colorado to return a briefcase to a woman Lloyd likes. When they reach their destination, they realize that the briefcase is filled with money, but what they don't know is that it's ransom money.

Lloyd and Harry decide to use the money to live lavishly, so they take up residence in the very expensive Danbury Hotel, which was filmed at the Stanley Hotel. Multiple scenes were shot there, such as Harry and Lloyd showing up at the front steps in their new Lamborghini, running up the inside staircase, the makeover montage, and perhaps most memorable of all, the scene where Lloyd is sitting alone at a bar. On his way out, he sees a framed newspaper clipping about the moon landing. "We landed on the moon!" the shocked, excited dolt yells. That framed newspaper page still hangs at the Stanley Hotel today.

Fans from all over the world travel to the Stanley Hotel, hoping to stay in the supposedly haunted Room 217 or to see where Harry and Lloyd lived it up. If only we had a movie where the idiot best friends encountered the ghosts of the Overlook. Those ghouls wouldn't have stood a chance.