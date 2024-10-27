One of the greatest horror movies of all time, The Shining is known today as a masterpiece, despite not being seen as such when it first debuted in 1980. Famously despised by author Stephen King — the man behind the movie's inspiration — The Shining has spent the subsequent 44 years restoring its reputation and becoming a fond Halloween favorite of millions across the world. However, despite being known for its unique and terrifying scares, there's something even more frightening on the horror horizon as The Shining is confirmed to be leaving Max on October 31.

For those who have yet to immerse themselves in the heartstopping Overlook this Halloween, you'll need to pedal your plastic trike quicker and check in before All Hallow's Eve. The Shining is certified fresh on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with a critical rating of 83% and an even more impressive audience score of 93%. For those who have yet to see The Shining, the synopsis reads:

"A family heads to an isolated hotel for the winter, where a sinister presence influences the father into violence. At the same time, his psychic son sees horrifying forebodings from both the past and the future."

'The Shining' Would Be Nothing Without the Iconic Overlook Hotel

From the patterns of the carpet to the iconic, labyrinthine maze, The Shining would be nothing without the Overlook Hotel. Perhaps the scariest and most memorable building in all horror, the hotel becomes a character within its own right, with corridors that seemingly lead nowhere and rooms that, from the outside, can't conceivably exist. The product of many a nightmare, the choice to set this slow, spiral into madness inside the empty, haunting walls of the Overlook is a stroke of genius. The Overlook was inspired by the Stanley Hotel, the place that caught King's attention after a brief but oh-so-important stay. Now, the Stanley is the location for Peacock and Blumhouse's Overnightmare, a special two-night immersive, inaugural horror event that Collider's Carly Lane was lucky enough to attend. Speaking of her experience, Lane said:

"Overall, our time at Overnightmare was the perfect experience, allowing us to customize our scares while still constantly finding ways to surprise and thrill. Against the storied backdrop of the Stanley, Peacock and Blumhouse managed to stage an immersive event that felt equally exclusive and accessible for horror newbies and diehards alike. Here's hoping this is only the beginning of the Overnightmare, and that future years will provide even more opportunities to return to the Stanley — or perhaps another iconic horror location — to face our fears head-on."

The Shining is leaving Max on October 31. You still have time to catch the horror on the streamer now.

