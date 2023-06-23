In 2019, horror mastermind Mike Flanagan released one of the best Stephen King adaptations ever: Doctor Sleep. A sequel to The Shining, Flanagan had the tough job of creating a sequel to a film that King himself disliked while also respecting King's vision from the novels. But that was not the only thing planned by Flanagan at that point. In addition to Doctor Sleep, Flanagan planned to helm a prequel film to The Shining following Dick Hallorann (Scatman Crothers and Carl Lumbly), the head chef at The Overlook Hotel who can also shine. Unfortunately, this film was scrapped, but it is still an interesting look into what we could have had.

The 'Doctor Sleep' Sequel Would've Been a Prequel to 'The Shining'

Image via Warner Bros.

Doctor Sleep found a way to include Dick Hallorann, this time portrayed wonderfully by Carl Lumbly in late Crothers' place, after Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of The Shining controversially killed off the character. In Flanagan's sequel, Hallorann returns as a ghost to coach a young Danny (Roger Dale Floyd) to take care of the parasitic spirits of The Overlook. While Hallorann lives in the books, the film canon is what most people know. There is no room for expansion after The Shining due to this, at least no further than Flanagan executes in Doctor Sleep. This film would have explored Dick Hallorann's days leading up to becoming a chef at The Overlook.

For audiences not familiar with King's novels, all of them are connected, notably under the gargantuan The Dark Tower series that ties them together, which Flanagan plans to adapt as a TV series in the future. Dick Hallorann makes a brief appearance in the IT novel. Flanagan details in the Script Apart podcast that the film would have covered this encounter. In the novel, Hallorann is serving in the army, also cooking at a bar in Derry called The Black Spot, which catered to Black patrons, especially soldiers. While this was notably absent from the recent film adaptations of IT, other than brief references, it is one of the more harrowing sides of Derry's history. While Hallorann was there, a white supremacist group burned down the club with everyone still inside. Thankfully, because of Hallorann's shine, he was able to save some people, including Mike Hanlon's (Chosen Jacobs and Isaiah Mustafa) father. The film will take off further from here.

It seems most of the film would have focused on an original story, presumably from the mind of Flanagan himself. On the same podcast, Flanagan summarized his ideas for the scrapped film. After his brief encounter in Derry, the real meat of the story would focus on Hallorann in a New Orleans segregated police department facing a killer going after people who can shine that's "kind of a cousin to the True Knot," the main villains in Doctor Sleep. After this, Hallorann would seek a quieter life and find himself at The Overlook Hotel. Flanagan also notes that the film would have been bookended, opening and closing with a seemingly The Shining-era Hallorann prepping the hotel for a "winter caretaker and his family" to arrive. Then, the closing bookend would pull a surprising bait-and-switch, revealing that the family is not the Torrances, but the Grady family. It's truly a shame that we never got this film, as it looked to be shaping up quite nicely as a thrilling supernatural police-detective story that would have expanded King's world.

Why Was the 'Doctor Sleep' Sequel Scrapped?

Unfortunately, this Hallorann film was scrapped due to Doctor Sleep's poor performance at the box office. This is all the more surprising because Doctor Sleep is a fantastic film, a great adaptation, and a great sequel to the original classic The Shining. Still, it is disappointing that good word of mouth could not draw a bigger audience into seeing the film. Flanagan, responding to a tweet, put the film to rest. "Because of Doctor Sleep’s box office performance, Warner Bros opted not to proceed with it. They control the rights, so that was that," he says.

This was made all the more unfortunate due to the major success of Flanagan's Netflix series that adapted Shirley Jackson's classic novel The Haunting of Hill House the year before. That show even built upon Flanagan's reputable resume of horror. Especially with Oculus, Ouija: Origin of Evil, and the bone-chilling Gerald's Game (previously thought unfilmable), which proved he could do right by King. It seems that despite having a great film on their hands, and one that will likely go down as a classic, it was hard to market.

Maybe Doctor Sleep will get the attention it deserves in the future, though it will always be disappointing that such a small audience saw the epic film in theaters. Even more so when it was the cause of the cancelation of a seemingly cool film following a fan-favorite character. Stephen King is hard to get down. A lot of films fail to get what makes his novels so engrossing. Other not so well received adaptations could have had a hand in this. While IT seemed to bring a resurgence back into King adaptations with a fantastic first entry, the sequel that completed the story, IT: Chapter Two, did not seem to meet the same expectations. This came out only two months before Doctor Sleep, so it could likely have contributed to fatigue. Warner Brothers continues to have a rocky road on their hands with King adaptations. Beyond the Hallorann movie being scrapped, the Gary Dauberman-directed Salem's Lot that was expected last year has been pulled from their release schedule.

We may not see Flanagan's cool ideas for a Dick Hallorann film, but at least we got a fantastic adaptation of Doctor Sleep from one of the best working horror directors. That adaptation was no small feat either, so much went against it. King disliking the original film, continuity errors from the film and the books that needed to be changed. This could have been a disaster, but Flanagan knew just how perfectly to fit both canons into this film. With the care he took here, it is evident that the Hallorann film would have been in good hands if Doctor Sleep had performed better.