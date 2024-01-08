The Big Picture Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of The Shining fell short of Stephen King's vision, as he objected to the casting and changes to the climax.

The 1997 miniseries, written and produced by King himself, stays truer to the novel and features an impressive cast and cameos.

Despite its age and outdated special effects, the miniseries still holds interest and is worth revisiting for fans of The Shining.

Stanley Kubrick's 1980 adaptation of The Shining is a horror classic, but author Stephen King believes the 1997 ABC TV miniseries is more faithful to his novel. Horror fans will soon be able to decide for themselves, thanks to a new Blu-ray version of the latter.

Scream Factory has announced an all-new two-disc special edition of the three-episode, 4.5 hour miniseries. Special features have yet to be announced, but Scream Factory rarely skimps on the extras, so horror fans can look forward to an impressive array of featurettes and commentaries. The miniseries stars Wings' Steven Weber as Jack Torrance, a struggling writer who accepts a job as winter caretaker at the remote Overlook Hotel. While staying there in isolation with his wife, Wendy (Rebecca De Mornay) and son, Danny (Courtland Mead), he slowly succumbs to madness as the ghosts of the hotel drive him to murder and mayhem. Wendy and Danny's only hope may be Danny's burgeoning mental powers and the man he shares them with, Overlook chef Dick Hallorann (Melvin Van Peebles). The film also stars Pat Hingle, Elliott Gould, and Miguel Ferrer, and features cameos by a number of horror luminaries, including Frank Darabont, Sam Raimi, Richard Matheson, Shawnee Smith, and King himself. The Shining Blu-ray will be released on March 12, 2024; it will retail for $35 USD, and can be preordered on ShoutFactory.com.

Why Does Stephen King Prefer 'The Shining' Miniseries to the Movie?

King's works have been frequently adapted for the screen - for both good and ill - but Kubrick's adaptation of The Shining raises the legendary horror author's hackles, despite its widespread acclaim. King intended for Jack Torrance's descent into madness to be gradual, and for the audience to sympathize with him, which is why he objected to the casting of the wild-eyed Jack Nicholson from the outset. Furthermore, he wanted Wendy Torrance to be a strong-willed character, but Shelley Duvall's Wendy appears to be terrified of her husband even before he becomes infested with supernatural evil. The film goes on to diverge from King's source material in a number of ways, including the climax; while Kubrick staged it as a tense chase through the snow, followed by a famously enigmatic final shot, King's is more spectacular, with deadly living topiary animals and a fiery demise for the Overlook Hotel. King took matters into his own hands for the miniseries; he wrote and produced it himself, and had frequent collaborator Mick Garris (Sleepwalkers, The Stand) direct.

Close

Although it has been outshone (no pun intended) by its cinematic predecessor, The Shining was well-received upon its original broadcast on ABC in the spring of 1997. However, it has not fared well in retrospect; the climax, which features the kind of CG one would expect to find in a 1997 miniseries, has aged particularly poorly. However, there remains interest in revisiting the world of The Shining: Mike Flanagan's adaptation of King's Shining sequel Doctor Sleep was met with acclaim upon its release in 2019.

Scream Factory's Blu-ray release of 1997's The Shining will be available on March 12, 2024, and can be pre-ordered now. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.