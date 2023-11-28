The Big Picture Wendy Torrance from The Shining is unfairly hated by horror fans who find her annoying and incapable, but her character was poorly portrayed in the film adaptation.

Stanley Kubrick's mistreatment of Shelley Duvall during filming impacted her performance as Wendy, causing her to experience trauma and misery.

Despite criticisms of her character, Wendy's reactions to her husband's abusive behavior are realistic and show the struggles and trauma endured by victims of abuse.

What is it about some horror characters that cause them to receive so much love? We love to stand with a final girl who has quippy one-liners, knows the rules, and doesn't take any malarkey from the villain. Horror fans even love the goofy sidekick who never does anything right yet still survives all the traps and impossible scenarios that they shouldn't. On the other hand, there are some despicable characters that we all love to hate. They may be sinister, conniving, and just downright rude to the protagonist. They could even be selfish and willing to sacrifice anyone in the hopes that they'll survive. Then, somewhere in the middle of the horror character Venn diagram, some characters have a general "hate" consensus without a legitimate reason for it. One of those characters is Wendy Torrance (Shelley Duvall) from The Shining. Wendy doesn't deserve all the hate she receives from the horror community, and I'll die on this hill.

Who Was Wendy in 'The Shining'?

Wendy Torrance is the wife of Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) and the mother of Danny (Danny Lloyd) in The Shining. Wendy, Jack, and Danny travel to the Overlook Hotel, where Jack has just received a job as the caretaker of the expansive and ornate property. The hotel is isolated and even more desolate during the winter, which is when Jack has accepted the job. Jack's hope of taking on the role at the Overlook is that it'll help rid him of writer's block, and he'll be able to produce words on paper yet again. Wendy tags along to take care of Jack and Danny and, eventually, starts living out her worst nightmare. Her son begins having psychic premonitions and her husband tries to kill her and her family. The hotel's dark secrets are putting them at risk and creating a homicidal maniac in Jack. Wendy appears to be the only totally sane one trying to survive, but there's madness and calamity around every red and orange carpeted corner.

Why Did Wendy Torrance Receive So Much Hate?

Shelly's portrayal of Wendy Torrence in The Shining is regarded as highly annoying, whiney, and incapable. In fact, there were many fans who thought she should've met the sharp end of Jack's ax in the bathroom scene. However, the character of Wendy Torrance deserved better. Perhaps the movie interpretation of The Shining, originally written by Stephen King, is what didn't do her any favors. The book version is honestly quite different from what we see of Stanley Kubrick's version on the silver screen. Some things, like the blue dress twins and the bleeding elevator, weren't actually in the book at all. Slash Film notes that King is famously critical of Kubrick's version and Wendy's character is one of the pitfalls of the adaptation. In the original novel, Wendy is more prone to standing up to Jack and has a stronger personality overall. We get more insight into her backstory and how she has familial trauma with her mom, how she often gets embarrassed by Jack's drinking problem, and how he is abusive towards Danny. In the film, Wendy's trauma is still a topic of conversation, but her tolerance for Jack and his behavior is much greater. She is viewed as doe-eyed, apologetic, and sometimes even downright scared around her husband. The constant running around, screaming, and crying is what drives fans to think Wendy is annoying and insufferable as a character, but her existence wasn't created to be perceived that way.

Did Stanley Kubrick's Treatment of Shelley Duvall Impact Her Performance?

It is no secret that Stanley Kubrick mistreated Shelley Duvall on the set of The Shining. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Duvall recounts the traumatic times on set that led her to eventually flee Hollywood. Kubrick shot The Shining in chronological order, meaning that Duvall spent over a year as Wendy Torrence and was pushed to the brink by Kubrick. Kubrick would force her to do 30-plus takes of crying and running around while holding Danny. The iconic scene where Wendy is swinging a bat at Jack and crying was taken 127 times, causing Duvall's hands to go raw and her eyes puffy. The bathroom scene where Jack is swinging the ax into the door was almost entirely improvised as well, so Duvall's reaction to the ax coming through the door was entirely authentic. Scenes like those plus the incessant perfectionism of Kubrick would be enough to force Duvall into a constant state of terror and misery. After so many days of being criticized, which Kubrick famously never praised her performances, Duvall would understandably fall into the character. Where there were previously seams and layers between Kubrick's Wendy and Duvall, they now have been blended into one and Duvall would lose herself entirely.

What Can We Learn From Wendy Torrance?

Duvall's performance as Wendy is a very believable look into someone dealing with abuse in a close relationship and how those feelings of being literally trapped are hard to repress. Even though Duvall was acting as Wendy, being treated so unfairly on set while also playing the role of a woman with very little spine can impact a performance. Kubrick wanted his version of Wendy to be meek and his reinforcement of that on set caused Duvall to become such. No matter how annoying you might find her character, she maneuvers her situation exceptionally well. Does she scream and cry? Sure, but she also swings that bat and gets herself and her son out of a dangerous situation. There is a stigma that women in horror movies have to show little to no emotion and be badass in order to receive respect. Trauma responses just don't work that way all the time, and Duvall's performance as Wendy shows how many women would likely react to their spouses trying to kill them. In this way, it may be best to consider how actual responses to significant trauma may manifest outward. Wendy Torrance, and Shelley Duvall by proxy, didn't deserve the hate for giving an honest performance of a traumatized woman.

The Shining is streaming on Apple TV in the U.S.

